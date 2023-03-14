Finance The repercussions of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States continue to be felt on international markets

The Tokyo Stock Exchange opens the session with a sustained drop, following the mixed closure of the US stock market, despite the reassurances of President Joe Biden on the state guarantees for the management of the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank, and the possible repercussions on the sector. At the start, the reference index Nikkei lost 1.72%, at 27,353.71, leaving 479 points on the ground. On the currency front, the yen strengthened against the dollar at 133.20, and against the euro at 142.70. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange yields at the start on fears of “contagion” on the banking market: the Hang Seng index drops 0.87%, slipping to 19,524.51 points. Even the Chinese stock exchanges return to trading in negative territory: the Shanghai Composite index drops 0.21% in the first few moments, slipping to 3,261.92 points, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.16%, slipping to 2,093. 11.

All in a day in which the eyes of financial operators will evidently be focused on the storm of American banks after the collapse of Svb. However, the beginning is dedicated to the Treasury’s auction of 3, 7, 50-year and Green BTPs for a maximum amount of 9.75 billion. Ecofin also meets in Brussels.

Behind us there is a day in which the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the tension on other American regional banking institutions which ended up in the crosshairs of speculation and sales triggered a sharp fall in the European stock exchanges with Milan losing its 4%

Treasury yields are down, as well as Eurozone government bonds, while the dollar is in sharp decline in light of the more accommodating expectations on the Fed. «With the current turmoil on the financial markets following the collapse of the Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank expectations have risen that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive in its monetary policy – observes Richard Flax, Chief Investment Officer of Moneyfarm – In light of the potential tensions on the banking system, the market is now pricing in a greater probability of a hike of only 25 basis points at the next meeting on March 22, moving from a near “certainty” of 50 basis points before the SVB collapse. Market expectations for the peak in the Fed Funds rate have also declined significantly from a week ago.”

Biden, US banking system is safe

The banking system is “safe”. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has reiterated this several times, in his brief speech from the White House to reassure the population after the failure of Signature Bank, in the wake of that of Silicon Valley Bank. “No losses will be borne by taxpayers,” Biden specified, after the government approved special measures to guarantee all deposits, “the money will be guaranteed by insurance funds.” “I will ask Congress and regulators for stricter banking rules,” Biden said later, leaving without answering reporters’ questions.

