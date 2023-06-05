Stock exchanges today 5 June: spread not moved, the Btp Valore starts

The market reacts to the decision of Saudi Arabia, one of the heavyweights in the global oil arena, which has put on the table a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels in the production of black gold. The move – certainly opposed by the US and Western allies – comes after the price of crude oil plunged 11% last month on fears about the strength of the global economy and China in particular. The decision came in the context of a choice by OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries also extended to Russia, to extend the cuts in oil production to 2024. Riyadh’s voluntary reduction could be extended, Prince Abdelaziz ben Salmane told the end of the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna. Speaking to the press, the Saudi energy minister called the choice a “Saudi gem”, the “icing on the cake” to “bring stability back to an extremely volatile market”. The European lists are instead little conditioned by the macro data arrived in the morning: in Italy the index pmi services it fell in May to 54 points from 57 in April. The French data was also negative, while in Germany the index was growing.

On the market we then look at American debt: on Saturday, President Biden signed the debt increase and now analysts are expecting an avalanche of government issues to allow the Treasury to replenish its liquidity buffer. According to the BofA, this will lead to a liquidity drain from banks: the equivalent of a 25 point hike in Fed rates. Among other elements of attention: slips the turkish lira after the appointment of Erdogan’s finance minister, while for the first time since 1990 Tokyo’s Nikkei index breaks through 32,000 points. The European stock exchanges are also cautious after the intervention of Christine Lagarde to the EU Parliament. The ECB president remarked that in Frankfurt’s assessments inflation is still close to the peak and therefore the energetic action of the Central Bank is destined to continue.