Stock exchanges today 5 June: spread not moved, the Btp Valore starts

The market reacts to the decision of Saudi Arabia, one of the heavyweights in the global oil arena, which has put on the table a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels in the production of black gold. The move – certainly opposed by the US and Western allies – comes after the price of crude oil plunged 11% last month on fears about the strength of the global economy and China in particular. The decision came in the context of a choice by OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries also extended to Russia, to extend the cuts in oil production to 2024. Riyadh’s voluntary reduction could be extended, Prince Abdelaziz ben Salmane told the end of the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna. Speaking to the press, the Saudi energy minister called the choice a “Saudi gem”, the “icing on the cake” to “bring stability back to an extremely volatile market”. The European lists are instead little conditioned by the macro data arrived in the morning: in Italy the index pmi services it fell in May to 54 points from 57 in April. The French data was also negative, while in Germany the index was growing.
On the market we then look at American debt: on Saturday, President Biden signed the debt increase and now analysts are expecting an avalanche of government issues to allow the Treasury to replenish its liquidity buffer. According to the BofA, this will lead to a liquidity drain from banks: the equivalent of a 25 point hike in Fed rates. Among other elements of attention: slips the turkish lira after the appointment of Erdogan’s finance minister, while for the first time since 1990 Tokyo’s Nikkei index breaks through 32,000 points. The European stock exchanges are also cautious after the intervention of Christine Lagarde to the EU Parliament. The ECB president remarked that in Frankfurt’s assessments inflation is still close to the peak and therefore the energetic action of the Central Bank is destined to continue.
Wall Street opens just above parity
Opening just above parity for Wall Street. In New York, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq rose by 0.03% while the S&P 500 by 0.16%. Investors are weighing the possibility of the Federal Reserve suspending interest rate hikes at its meeting next week.
Orcel: “Available for a new mandate if it goes well with the shareholders”
The CEO of Unicredit Andrea Orcel is available for an egg sent to the group leader. He said it at Bloomberg’s Italy Capital Markets Forum underlining: “I love my job, I love Unicredit and my team is wonderful”. “Certainly – she added – the work is not finished, so if the shareholders and investors vote for me, I am certainly available” to continue.
Lagarde, “no clear signs that inflation has reached a peak”
“There are no indications that core inflation,” excluding food and energy, “has peaked.” This was stated by Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, in a hearing in the European Parliament.
EU stock exchanges continue little moves
European stock markets remain weak and haphazard mid-session. Investors are evaluating the prospects for global economic and monetary policy in anticipation of the hearing of the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, before the economic affairs committee of the European Parliament. The final PMI data showed a slowdown in the Eurozone economy, mainly due to a significant drop in manufacturing output. Meanwhile, crude prices rose, providing support to energy companies, following Saudi Arabia’s pledge to further production cuts of 1 million barrels per day starting in July.
London rises by 0.4%, Frankfurt by 0.1%, Paris falls by 0.17% and Milan loses 0.27%.
The price of gas on the TTF rises
The price of gas at the TTF, the reference hub for Europe, is rising again, at the monent of 10%, after the decision communicated yesterday by OPEC+ to reduce oil production in 2024. Futures are currently sold at 26 17 euros per megawatt hour, after opening this morning at 24 euros.
EU stock markets ahead weak
European stock markets marked by weakness with the area index, the Stoxx 600, which sails just above parity with energy-related stocks, thanks to the OPEC+ cut, and real estate which are driving the increases. Among the individual squares, Milan loses 0.29% with StM (-1.24%) the worst and Mps (+2.5%) the pink jersey. Flat Paris (-0.09%) and Frankfurt (+0.02%) while London is the best with half a point of growth. The lens of the price lists is alla Lagarde engaged in the Economic Affairs Commission of the European Parliament. Few changes on the markets have come from the macros, widespread up to now, including the German surplus in April with exports above estimates and the Italy PMI index for services down in May. In a context of uncertainty, the spread widens, starting from 169 points and traveling in the area of 176. And yields also widen with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.12%. On the commodity front, the rise in oil is confirmed with the WTI at 73.5 dollars a barrel (+2.6%) and the Brent reaching 78 dollars (+2.3%). Gas, which reached a maximum of 25.4, is at 24.7 euros per megawatt hour (+4.6%). As for exchange rates, the euro trades at 1.0692 (1.0697 at the start) dollars.
Services PMI, first decline in Italy after three increases. Decline also in France. Rise in Germany
The PMI Italy index relating to services fell in May to 54 points from 57.6 in April. This is the first decline after four consecutive months of increases. In France, the seasonally adjusted commercial activity index Hcob France services PMI recorded a value of 52.5 in May, signaling a moderate monthly increase in production in the services sector in France, down from 54.6 in April and represents the lowest reading since January.
On the other hand, the German data went against the trend. The main economic activity index Hcob Germany Services PMI remained on a solidly upward trajectory in May, increasing for the sixth consecutive month. The index recorded a value of 57.2, up from 56.0 in April, above the threshold of 50.0 which separates growth from contraction.
Btp Value, momentum start
Start of momentum for the Btp Valore. The new family of government bonds reserved exclusively for small savers marks orders for 500 million euros. The placement, which began today, ends on Friday. The minimum guaranteed rate is increasing: for the first and second year it is set at 3.25%, for the third and fourth it will rise to 4%. But for those who will hold the security for all four years until natural maturity, the envisaged final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital will also be added to the guaranteed percentage.
Slightly moved spread, the Btp Valore starts
The spread between 10-year BTPs and their equivalent German Bunds opens at 166.5 points, little moved compared to the last closing at 166 points. The 10-year yield returns above 4% to 4.037%. Today the Treasury is launching the placement of the new bond dedicated to retail: the Btp Valore.
Tokyo closes at a 33-year high
Closing up for the Tokyo stock exchange which marks new highs for 33 years now. Positive market after last week’s Wall Street hikes. The Nikkei index rose 2.20% to 32,217.43 points, while the broader Topix index gained 1.70% to 2,219.79 points.
The EU Stock Exchanges open cautious waiting for Lagarde
A cautious and random start to the week for the European stock exchanges, while investors focus on the future monetary policies of the central banks and on the numerous macro data to come. In Europe there is expectation for the final data of the PMI services and composite indices of the block and its main economies, as well as for the hearing of the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, in the economic and monetary affairs committee of the European Parliament. In the first trades in London the Ftse 100 index gained 0.49% to 7,644.80 points, in Frankfurt the Dax rose by 0.25% to 16,091.75 points and in Paris the Cac40 dropped by 0.08% to 7,264. 97 points. In Piazza Affari, after an upward start, the Ftse Mib index falls back and loses 0.16% to 27,024.10 points.
Little moved futures for European stock exchanges
European stock index futures mixed in morning trade. The contract on the Frankfurt Dax marks -0.04%, while the Paris Cac 40 is -0.02% and the London FTSE 100 gains 0.13%. Finally, the future on the Euro Stoxx 50 yields 0.07%.
Oil on the rise with Saudi cuts
Oil prices up in today’s trading after OPEC+’s decision to extend production cuts throughout 2024. WTI futures mark an increase of 1.38% to 72.73 dollars a barrel, while Brent gains 1.27% to 77.10. Yesterday OPEC+ set the target for crude oil production at 40.46 million barrels per day, thus officially confirming most of the additional voluntary cuts announced in April for 1.66 million barrels per day.
Future in calo per Wall Street
Futures down on US stock exchanges in today’s trading as activity resumes. The Dow Jones contract was down 0.11%, the S&P 500 was down 0.34% and the Nasdaq was down 0.24%.
Turkish lira slips: Simsek finance minister
The Turkish lira slipped nearly 1% past $21 per dollar amid initial uncertainty over the appointment of the esteemed Mehmet Simsek as finance minister. The lira reached 21.1 to the dollar during the Asian session, not far from the all-time low of 21.8 reached last week. Simsek, who won the confidence of the markets during his tenures as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018, said on Sunday that the country had no choice but to return to a “rational” economy.