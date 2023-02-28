Finance by Chiara Di Cristofaro and Paolo Paronetto Investors await new macroeconomic indications and anticipate further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The Sienese bank loses the theoretical -12% after the exit of the French. Asian stocks are about to end their worst month since last September

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Weak start for European stock exchanges, while Asian stocks are preparing to close February with the worst monthly performance since September. Investors, who rewarded equities in January on expectations of less aggressive central banks on interest rates, subsequently resigned themselves to having to deal with a monetary policy that will remain tight long after a series of macroeconomic data which demonstrated the resilience of the economy and inflation still above the targets.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index was down about 7% in February and erased almost all of the previous month’s gains, while Tokyo closed the February 28 session just above parity (+0.08%). On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.0585 dollars (from 1.0590 at yesterday’s close) and 144.38 yen (from 144.31), while the dollar/yen ratio was 136.43 (136 ,27). Stable the cross with the pound after the new agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom on Northern Ireland. The British currency stands at 0.8794 for one euro (from 0.8800) and is worth 1.2034 dollars. Oil rose with WTI in April at 76.24 dollars a barrel (+0.74%) and Brent at 82.98 dollars (+0.64%). The price of natural gas in Amsterdam rose by 1.2% to 48 euros per megawatt hour.

The start of the week on Eastern stock markets had replicated last Friday’s bad performance on Wall Street, when investors were still under the shock of the leap in theinflation pcethe one followed by the Federal Reserve for the monetary policy moves because it is more faithful to the dynamics of consumer spending.

The appointments

Today the macroeconomic agenda foresees theFrench inflation in February, estimated stable at 6% year-on-year.

Overseas, on the other hand, the balance of the will be communicated trade balance US in January (it was -89.7 billion dollars in December) and the consumer confidence of the Conference Board, useful for understanding the boost to US GDP, which according to economists should increase.

The start of the week

Yesterday, the week took start with a rebound in Eurozone stock marketsled by FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari (+1.7%).

Investors are back to buying after the worst week since the beginning of the yeardue to the jump to 5.4% in January in the consumption prices of the PCE (Personal Consumer Expenditure) basket from 5% in December, which calls for a still rigorous monetary policy against the cost of living.

Paolo Paronetto

Clare Di Cristofaro

