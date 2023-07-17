Stock market, Europe down after disappointing China data. In Milan the banks are doing well, Moncler is suffering

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Declining start for European stock exchanges, after closing the best week since March. When quarterly reporting season began, a new round of data from China arrived on the macro front today: second-quarter GDP rose less than expected on a year-on-year basis and at the economic level it showed slower growth compared to the previous quarter, with retail sales in June clearly below the levels of May (+3.1% against +12.7%), while industrial production accelerated in June to +4.4% on an annual basis, against +3.5% of the previous month. Attention to central banks remains high: today, in particular, a speech by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, and one by the chief economist Philip Lane are on the calendar. As for the bags, the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari limits the damage thanks to the performance of bank stocks such as bpm bank e Banca Mpsas sales hit Moncler e Stmicroelectronics. In Europe they move under parity the DAX 40 of Frankfurt and the CAC 40 Paris. In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for holidays, while the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was closed due to the typhoon warning.

Chinese data disappoints expectations

China announced an acceleration of economic growth in the second quarter, registering +6.3% on year, despite a slowdown in the post-Covid recovery observed in recent months and a series of disappointing indicators. Analysts had expected a more robust rebound (7.1%) after a 4.5% increase in GDP in the first quarter. In absolute values, the Chinese GDP has reached a value of about 8.3 trillion dollars. Retail sales, on the other hand, slowed sharply in June, with an increase of 3.1% on the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. This data marks a clear slowdown compared to +12.7% in May, while industrial production accelerated in June to +4.4% on an annual basis, against +3.5% in the previous month. As for the labor market, the Chinese unemployment rate stood at 5.2% in June, stable from the previous month. Instead, the unemployment rate among 16-24 year olds hit a record 21.3%, up from 20.8% in May.

Pressing on the Fed, US inflation slows to 3%

China’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

The Central Bank of China has injected liquidity into the financial system through monetary instruments at unchanged interest rates. The People’s Bank of China injected 103 billion yuan ($14.42 billion) of liquidity via the one-year medium-term loan facility at an interest rate of 2.65%; provided CNY 33 billion in funds via seven-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 1.90%. Both interest rates remained stable relative to previous operations after cutting by 10 basis points last month.

Spread with Bund down to 166 points, yield rises to 4.17%



Starting down for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German security of the same duration is indicated at 166 basis points from 169 points on Friday. The yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, opening at 4.17% from 4.16% in the previous reference.

Euro remains at 1.12 dollars, oil and gas down

On the currency, the euro changes hands at 1.1239 dollars (1.1236 at Friday’s close) and 155.595 yen (155.73), the dollar/yen exchange rate stands at 138.447 (138.58). On the energy market, the September delivery contract on Brent fell by 1.16% to 78.95 dollars a barrel and the August contract on the WTI by 1.14% to 74.56 dollars a barrel. In Amsterdam, the price of gas is down by 6.4% to 24.3 euros per megawatt hour.

