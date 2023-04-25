Stock market: European banks in the crosshairs, quarterly reports and the First Republic case

In Piazza Affari the worst is Unicredit (-3.8%) (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Milan, April 25 – There is no peace for the banking sector, once again targeted by sales in the wake of a series of quarterly reports, from Ubs (-4%) to Santander (-3.7%), which are sending European investors into a frenzy. And Piazza Affari is no exception. The worst share is that of UniCredit (-3.8%), followed by Bper (-2.8%), Mps (-2.4%), Fineco (-2.3%), Bpm (-2. 7%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-2%,1). The sell-off was not only triggered by the flight of customers from First Republic Bank, which collapsed in the post-market on Wall Street, thus suddenly rekindling fears about the state of health of medium-sized banks in the United States. The industry stoxx in Europe is the worst with a deficit of around 2%. Uncertainties about the continuation of the tightening by central banks contribute. And if monetary policy decisions depend on data trends, as Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s governing council, recalled on the eve, this means that a new hike of 50 basis points in May ‘is not excluded’. The chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane, also increased the dose this morning, who is even clearer: ‘For our next meeting of the Governing Council on May 4, current data indicate that we should raise rates again. It’s not yet the right time to stop.’

But at UniCredit, as confirmed by Il Sole 24 Ore, the authorization of the ECB to recall the 1.25 billion euro AT1 bond with reset dates to June 2023 is also expected within days. ‘Already’ in recent weeks, despite . the Credit Suisse affair and the zeroing of 16 billion AT1, rumors had emerged about UniCredit’s willingness to act in a market-friendly manner by recalling the instrument, also considering the bank’s large capital endowment,’ write the Equita experts. However, it remains to be seen whether the institute will ‘provide for the replacement of the AT1 with a newly issued instrument’. Intermonte analysts also point out that there is ‘still a little tension’ on these instruments after the Credit Suisse case but for UniCiredit ‘there are no repayment problems’.

What’s new, however, is the bank’s shareholding structure, where the Cariverona Foundation has limited its historical stake to just one step away from the symbolic threshold of 1%.

Enr-

(RADIOCOR) 25-04-23 10:34:16 (0252) 5 NNNN