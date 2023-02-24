Finance “Mixed” reaction from the East to the recovery of the US equity indices

The Tokyo Stock Exchange concludes the last session of the week with an increase, with investors drawing the first conclusions from the hearing in Parliament of the new candidate to lead the Central Bank of Japan (BoJ), Kazuo Ueda, who said he wants to keep the institute’s current ultra-expansionary monetary policy unchanged, while the latest inflation data show a rise in the cost of living to the highest in more than 40 years. The Nikkei advanced 1.29% to 27,453.48, a gain of 349 points. On the currency front, the yen changed little against the dollar, at a value of 134.60, and against the euro at 142.60. On the foreign exchange market, the yen is stable against the dollar, at a value of 134.70, and against the euro at 142.80. Sydney also had a positive start, but Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul fell. Oil prices rise as US futures fall.

The agenda

Investors are focused in the afternoon on the US data on the consumption deflator in January, used by the Fed to monitor inflation. At the same time, the data relating to consumption expenditure and income is also disseminated.

The day

European stocks up after two negative sessions. The Ftse Mib index closed below the day’s highs with an increase of 0.6% and the Dax of 0.5%. The market remains apprehensive about the next moves by central banks but the drop in eurozone inflation in January to 8.6% and US GDP growth less than expected at 2.7% in the fourth quarter gave a sigh relief to investors. In Piazza Affari the session was marked by the reaction to the company data. Still on Stellantis by more than 4%. In the light Pirelli with an increase of 3% after the accounts exceeding the corporate objectives while Eni yields 5% due to results judged weak at an operational level by analysts. BTp Bund spread stable in the 190 basis point area. The euro moved little in the 1.06 area against the dollar.

