Stock markets, Europe rises in Asia’s wake after agreement on US debt. Oil shines in Milan

Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Enrico MIele Piazza Affari is open despite the Republic Day but with limited exchanges overall. Euro is confirmed above 1.07 dollars. Oil on the rise

2′ of reading

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The double vote on raising the US debt ceiling, con the Senate which gave its green light after the troubled approval of the House, it gives wings to world price lists, which are shaking off the uncertainties related to fears, albeit remote, of a default of the United States budget. Investors on the Asian markets thought to kick off the purchases, with Tokyo closing with a gain of 1.2% at 31,524.22 points, updating the highs since the 1990s, and Hong Kong which at the end of the trading is up by 3.9%. They are no exception European stock exchanges dove – after the gains of the eve – are all on the rise FTSE MIB of Milan, with Piazza Affari open despite the Republic Day but with all in all limited exchanges, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100from London.

But the attention of operators is also for the next moves of the central banks, with the destinies of Europe and the United States that could take different paths: in the Old Continent, in fact, despite inflation having dropped to 6.1% in May, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde confirmed the need to continue the squeezewhile statements were made on the Fed front in the same hours that suggest a pause in rate hikes (with observers convinced that the weak recovery of the Chinese economy could also contribute to slowing down US inflation, further holding back the Federal Reserve). And this while waiting for the report on US employment which will arrive towards the middle of the session on the European markets.

Euro remains above 1.07 dollars, oil returns to 70 dollars

The euro is confirmed above 1.07 on the greenback (at 1.0774) while oil recovers with the WTI which hangs back on 70 dollars a barrel. Flat gas at 23.1 euros per MWh.

Awaited decisions by Fitch on the United Kingdom, France and Germany

On the day when Republic Day is celebrated in Italy, a series of macro indicators are on the calendar and some revisions of the sovereign rating are expected: in the United Kingdom the rating revision by Fitch, in France by S&P, in Germany by DBRS.

To view this contentopen the page on breakinglatest.news

Stephanie Arcudi Radiocor editor

Henry Honey Radiocor editor

View on breakinglatest.news