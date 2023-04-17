Stock markets, towards a cautious upward opening with an eye to the quarterly

Finance Eastern markets are not following the downward trend of the US indices, awaiting the start of the quarterly season

1′ of reading

The European stock exchanges are starting to open cautiously up a week in which investors’ attention will first of all be directed to the earnings season. The market also continues to monitor the interest rate outlook as the slowdown in US retail sales and statements by some Fed governors fueled fears over an economic slowdown and continued monetary policy tightening on Friday . Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 go up by 0.2%, like those on the London Ftse 100, while in Milan contracts on the Ftse Mib gain 0.25%. Among the main stocks, eyes on Exor, listed in Amsterdam, which has released its quarterly accounts.

Contrasted performance, meanwhile, for the Asian Stock Exchanges, with Tokyo (NIKKEI 225) which closed an uncertain session with little movement, while the Chinese price lists are lively (SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARES INDEX, HANG SENG). Chinese data on retail sales, industrial production and GDP are expected tomorrow, from which analysts could receive positive surprises given the recent positive trend in trade.

Euro is back below 1.10 dollars



On the currency market euro/dollar slightly moved and below 1.10. The single currency is also worth 147.2 yen (146.91 on Friday evening), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 133.98 (133.67). Just below parity the oil price: the May WTI future is traded at 82.4 dollars a barrel and the June Brent at 86.2 dollars. The price of natural gas for May on the Amsterdam TTF platform rose to 41.6 euros per megawatt hour.

View on breakinglatest.news