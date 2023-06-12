Stock markets up in the week of central banks, Tim falls after new offers on the net

Finance by Andrea Fontana and Paolo Paronetto Markets awaiting indications on monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve on interest rates

3′ of reading

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Le European stock exchanges kick off a week that will be marked by central bank rate decisions in Europe, Japan and the United States. After the surprise increases announced in recent days in Australia and Canada, the market is particularly awaiting the data on US inflation, scheduled for Tuesday 13th, to understand if the Fed will be able to pause the monetary policy tightening while keeping the references unchanged. eventuality currently considered probable at 74%. The Asian stock exchanges remain unbalanced in view of the key appointments of the next few days: the MSCI index of the region, excluding Japan, marks +0.07%. Returning to the Old Continent, the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari rises by half a percentage point with Tim down as the adjustments to the offers on the network do not seem to have been satisfactory.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, following the positive tone of Wall Street in anticipation of the next Fed decision on rates expected for the week. The Nikkei index closed with a gain of 0.5% to share at 32,434 points. Gains were driven by the performance of high-tech and manufacturing stocks. The broader Topix index also performed well, finishing trading with a gain of 0.66% to 2,238.98 points. Shares in China and Hong Kong fell as investors prepare to receive the new data.

China‘s CSI300 blue-chip index fell 0.1% by lunchtime, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.5%. Risk appetite was held back by signs that China‘s post-Covid economic recovery is fading.

Oil down, gas in the 33 euro area in Amsterdam

On the currency market, the euro is worth 1.0753 dollars, substantially in line with Friday’s close (1.0750). The single currency is also worth 149.95 yen (149.73), while the dollar/yen ratio is 139.47 (139.31). New all-time low for the Turkish lira at 23.77 to the dollar. Oil prices fall on fears for Chinese demand: the July future on the WTI drops 1.04% to 69.44 dollars a barrel, while the August contract on Brent loses 1.19% to 73.90 dollars. The price of gas opens on the rise with fears for the arrival of a heat wave and the interruptions of some plants in Norway. In Amsterdam, prices rose by 2.5% to 32.8 euros per megawatt hour.

Last week subdued for the price lists



Last week saw both the European Stock Exchanges and Wall Street confirming their previous levels in the likely expectation of the meetings which will take place on Wednesday (Federal Reserve), Thursday (ECB) and Friday (Bank of Japan). With the decline of 0.41% recorded on Friday the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari reduced the weekly increase to 0.35%, still doing better than Paris (-0.83%) and Frankfurt (-0.64%). Contrasted budget, but not far from parity for New York, in a context in which volatility is slipping pre-pandemic lows.

At the moment, analysts are still expecting an increase of 25 basis points for the ECB, while on the market there is no identity of views on what the US central bank will be able to decide. We will therefore pay close attention to the May inflation data, which is expected to be released tomorrow, also because no macroeconomic data is scheduled for today. The Italian Treasury will return to the market tomorrow with securities maturing in 3, 7 and 30 years for a maximum amount of 7.5 billion euros after the maxi-placement of the BTp Valore closed last week at over 18 billion.

To view this contentopen the page on breakinglatest.news

Andrea Fontana Radiocor editor

Paolo Paronetto Radiocor editor

View on breakinglatest.news