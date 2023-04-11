Finance The governor of the BoJ does not change his rate strategy, Buffett confirms his investments. Tokyo and Hong Kong are positive. Contrasted Chinese squares

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – I’m on the upswing European stock exchanges which resume trading after the closure for the Easter holidays. The wait is for the reading of the March consumer inflation data in the United States which will be published on Wednesday afternoon: the data could still give the Fed room to continue with the monetary tightening. Piazza Affari is among the best (FTSE MIB). On the foreign exchange front, theeuro moves to 1.08 on the dollar (it was in the 1.09 area at the end of last week), with the natural gas around 40 euros per MWh (about -5%). Strengthening continues raw.

Bitcoin at 10-month high



Bitcoin, the world‘s leading cryptocurrency, broke through the key $30,000 level for the first time in ten months, adding to its steady gains investors’ bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign. Bitcoin peaked at $30,438 in Asian trade and climbed 2% to $30,262. It has gained around 6% since the start of the month, after rising 23% in March. The token surge follows Friday’s expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which showed employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, indicating an economy still resilient.

The moves of the BoJ and Buffett

Financial news of a certain weight comes from the East. Japan’s new central bank governor signaled, once again, that he doesn’t expect any drastic changes to his ultra-low interest rate policy. Indeed, Kazuo Ueda declares that Japanese financial institutions are not facing the turbulence that has occurred recently with bank failures in the United States and Europe. He therefore pledged to do his best to maintain the stability of prices and financial systems. At the same time, the Central Bank of South Korea holds interest rates in place but confirms that the battle against inflation will continue. American investor Warren Buffett told the Nikkei that he intends to increase investment in Japan. Not insignificant detail, since Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, holds stakes of more than 5% in five Japanese commercial companies: Itochu Corp, Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo Corp.

China, inflation slows down to +0.7% year on year

Consumer prices in China rose 0.7% year on year in March, slowing down from +1% in February, and fell 0.3% month on month. This was announced by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics. In detail, the prices of food goods fell by 1.4% on the month, while those of non-food goods remained unchanged compared to February.

The day in Asia

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session positively, with the Nikkei 225 index stopping at +1.12% at 27,944.50 points, in the first session after the official appointment of Kazuo Ueda. The Hong Kong stock market also rose at the start of the session as it returned to trading after the long Easter weekend break: the Hang Seng index rose by 1.16%, to 20,566.59 points. As for the Chinese markets, they travel in contrast around parity: the Shanghai Composite index drops by 0.15%, to 3,310.43 points, while that of Shenzhen drops by 0.14%, to 2,139.33.

What’s coming

The macro agenda provides for the release of data on retail sales in the Eurozonewhich had risen by 0.3% in January but still showed a year-on-year decline (-2.3%).

However, investors are looking atUS inflation in Marchwhich will be announced tomorrow. In February, the change in American consumer prices had marked an increase of 6% on an annual basis and 0.4% on a monthly basis. Estimates see a decrease, respectively, to 5.2% and 0.3%.

The start of the week on Wall Street

Wall Street remained weak for much of the first week’s session on Easter Monday amid fears of more interest rate hikes in the United States. The labor market, in fact, proved to be still tonic, with 236,000 new jobs in March, against expectations for 239,000 and 326,000 in February, while unemployment even dropped to 3.5% from 3.6%.

It was above all the dollarwhich has once again strengthened against the major currencies in view of an increasingly restrictive monetary policy, and theoro which, conversely, is down from $2,000both due to the strength of the greenback and because rising rates make it less competitive with bonds.

