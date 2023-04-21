stole food in the canteen and tablets for students – breaking latest news

The images shot by the carabiniersi film her raiding the school canteen and stealing tablets and cellphones intended for her schooll’iÂ«Giovanni FalconeÂ» Institute of Zen in Palermoone of the toughest neighborhoods in the city. For years considered a frontier principal, a bulwark of legality in an area at risk, in 2020 she was nominated knight of the Republic by the head of state, today Daniela Lo Verde was arrested for corruption and embezzled together with the vice principal Daniele Agosta.For months they allegedly appropriated food, computers and tablets intended for children and purchased with European funds. The investigating judge who ordered house arrest for both speaks of a “clear, completely unequivocal and embarrassing” evidentiary framework and of an absolutely unscrupulous management aimed at merely treating interests of a personal nature.

Home care for a saleswoman in a computer store the investigation, coordinated by the Prosecutor of the European Prosecutor Gery Ferrara and Amelia Luisealso involves a third person, Alessandra Conigliaro, also under house arrest: she is an employee of a computer shop who allegedly obtained supplies of devices to the school directly and exclusively and in exchange gave the two managers tablets and mobile phones. The cross-section that emerges from the investigations is disarming. Â«Rice ... you put it there in front of the chest of drawers and for the kitchen this… great… now put it on top of the refrigerator… put this oregano thing around the house… – explained Lo Verde to her daughter, not knowing she was being intercepted—. Put those in a bag that you can’t get off. Put the tuna below… then we take it home to Sferracavallo (the principal’s seaside villa ndr)Â». See also Dementia, there are signs of neurological decline that can occur nine years early

The investigation stems from the complaint of a teacher Meanwhile the “bugs” of the carabiniericoordinated by Colonel Salvatore Di Gesare, commander of the Palermo Operations Department, recorded everything. The investigation stems from the complaint of a teacher who revealed the woman’s methods. Particularly serious and emblematic is an interception of a conversation between the principal and her deputy who comment on a computer theft that took place at school and reported in the media by the woman. Â«For a cuckold a cuckold and a half – August said – we are getting money from all sides!Â».