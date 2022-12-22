Home Health Stolen drugs and medical devices in the hospital, reported oss
An employee of the Friuli Centrale health authority has been reported for theft of medicines and medical devices. This morning the Nas carabinieri, who in the meantime had received some reports about it, went to the Udine hospital where the man works as a social and health worker. Subjected to a search, he was found in possession of drugs and medical devices worth 500 euros.

