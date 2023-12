Stomach pain can occur for many reasons, when it is temporary and the cause is not an underlying pathology (we talked about it HERE), there are foods that promote recovery after excesses, often responsible for the discomfort, or after a virus responsible for gastroenteritis . And they are tips that also work in the case of common heartburn.

December 26, 2023 | 07:25

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X