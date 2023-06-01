Stomach acid becomes a nightmare if you don’t pay attention: what is recommended to eat

Stomach acidity can really compromise daily life if you don’t intervene immediately by stemming the problem.

persistent symptoms, even when it comes to stomach acid, they should always be analyzed. This means that when a pathology presents itself persistently, it must not be silenced by drugs but treated in the competent offices. Therefore, it is important to contact a medico and avoid DIY, even when it looks like something very simple.

Thinking about it, it seems trivial, something easily solved. But it’s not like that and often it even becomes chronic, forcing people to coexist with this disorder after eating.

There are good practices to follow that allow you to make the difference and live better without having to suffer continuously and without always resorting to drugs.

Stomach acidity: what not to eat

Up until now it always seemed like there was no cure for heartburn? Maybe it really is, but if you start eliminating these foods from your food routine, surely some small benefits start to be noticed.

Stomach acid can be caused by poor diet, reflux, gastritis, anxiety and stress, pregnancy, drugs. For this we need to understand if there is an underlying problem that causes it, if it is a nervous ‘consequence’ or if there are external causes. Among the typical symptoms it is possible to note: burning in the chest, feeling of weight at the height of the stomach, swelling, stomach pain, vomiting, cough, sore throat, extrasystoles.

Nutrition can be of great help in this regard. Specifically what needs to be done in the first place is avoid consuming acidic products such as lemon, carbonated drinks and anything that can worsen the symptoms. When you eat you have to do it slowly, very slowly and chew well because this helps the stomach prepare for the arrival of food and above all for digest more easily. Maintaining your weight, exercising, avoiding smoking and excesses are essential.

Some foods prevent and also help to soothe ailments, among these there are vegetables, ginger, oats, fruit, white meat, avocado, olive oil. There are also gods foods that absolutely should not be consumedthese are:

Fatty foods such as fried foods, aged cheeses, cured meats

Tomatoes

Acidic fruits such as oranges

Chocolate

Coffee

demand

Garlic and onion

Vinegar

Spices

Alcohol

Follow one A healthy and balanced diet helps a lot, lean meats, fish, legumes must be integrated and obviously eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, always season raw so do not prepare elaborate but simple meals, also paying attention to cooking, for example in the oven, steamed or boiled. Even the food combinations they can give the wrong fruits, for example pasta with garlic or onion sauce for the stomach is a bomb, eggs and bacon or tuna and beans are too heavy. Pasta with garlic, oil and chilli pepper or salmon with avocado or even a cup of tea with lemon are really terrible for the stomach.

In case of stomach acid you should only drink plain water, without adding anything and at room temperature. No tea, coffee, herbal teas, juices, juices, lemonades.