Stomach acidity, the foods to avoid in order not to have reflux

Stomach acidity is a very common digestive disorder. Yet, avoiding certain foods allows you not to suffer from them anymore. Let’s find out what they are.

Stomach acidity is a very common ailment, which occurs due to an increased production of acids in the stomach. It can also appear when there is a reduction in the normal defense mechanisms that protect the gastric mucosa from the action of acids and prevent gastric juices from coming into contact with other parts of the digestive tract.

If it occurs once in a while, such as after a very large meal, it may not be a concern. But, if it is very frequent, we need to understand its causes and how to treat it to avoid more serious consequences.

Often, in fact, to see it disappear completely, simply change your eating habits. In fact, it has been seen that there are some classes of food that must be avoided in order not to have gastroesophageal reflux and heartburn. Let’s find out what they are.

No more stomach acid if you avoid these foods

Among the causes that trigger stomach acid there is one bad diet. There are some foods, in fact, that irritate the mucous membranes or that stimulate the production of acids that cause burning and reflux.

Foods to avoid to get rid of stomach acid – tantasalute.it

What are these foods?

Very spicy foods. Very fatty foods. Alcohol. Spicy foods

These foods prevent or slow down gastric emptying, inducing the ascent of material: the so-called reflux. This is why you need to limit them or eliminate them altogether from your food routine.

Not only must we take care of our diet to prevent and get rid of stomach acid, but we must also pay attention to other simple precautions to improve your lifestyle and live healthier.

To limit heartburn and reflux you need to:

Stop smoking (if you do) Limit the intake of medicines (such as NSAIDs), if not strictly necessary Exercise to avoid overweight and obesity Prevent situations of stress and anxiety

In short, there are several factors that come into play when it comes to stomach acid but, as with many other disorders (not just digestive), changing one’s diet and lifestyle for the better can greatly improve the situation and help get rid of this annoying problem permanently.

If the problem becomes more serious and annoying even using these precautions and remedies, consulting a specialist is essential. The doctor will be able to recommend the most suitable therapy, for example based on antacids, or more in-depth visits to avoid the risk of more serious pathologies.

