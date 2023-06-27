Stomach and intestines in danger during the summer: how to protect them from stuffiness and poisoning

Extreme heat can interfere with normal stomach and intestinal functions. Here’s what to watch out for.

The digestive system is very delicate. There are so many factors that can alter its functioning, however, in the summer season, one can witness a disproportionate increase in causes. The heat and some wrong habits can generate annoying symptoms.

It’s not nice to go on vacation and have to stay in your hotel room due to unexpected disturbances. The worst thing is that, often, there is no warning. You find yourself in the bathroom without knowing why.

One of the most effective ways to solve the problem is to prevent it. With the following tips, it will be much easier avoid unpleasant accidents.

Stomach and intestines under pressure: how to keep them from succumbing to the summer heat

The intense heat interferes with all bodily functions. If the body is subjected to high temperatures, it can present annoying symptoms that need to be counteracted. Stomach and intestines also have to deal with this situation. These are two sensitive organs because they are linked to complex processes, such as digestion. Enough for change their balance and give life to unexpected reactions. Nausea and diarrhea are perhaps two of the most common consequences.

The first thing from to take into account is the thermal shock. Going quickly from a sultry environment to an excessively cold one risks trigger cramps that are difficult to control. For the same reason, frozen drinks and foods that are too cold should not be taken. Just wait a bit to be able to enjoy your snack in complete safety.

The heat also exposes to dangerous food poisoning. In summer, it is not uncommon to come into contact with food that is no longer good to eat. Humid environments, in fact, contribute to uncontrolled growth of bacteria. We must always remember to store food properly and not to keep it too long in bags or backpacks.

Underlying conditions, such as gastritis and reflux esophagitis, are likely to worsen markedly. In this case, the symptoms can be defeated with the help of the doctor. However, it is important for drug treatments also associate a well-balanced diet. Abundant meals, with caloric and irritating foods should be avoided.

Hydration is a very valid ally against digestive problems. Drinking a lot helps dilute gastric juices and regulate proper bowel movements. Thus, peristalsis will not risk slowing down and giving life to the dreaded constipation.

