Technically they call it “gastric botox”. It is an injection of botulinum toxin into the stomach. We immediately recall that this practice is not authorized in Europe. An in-depth analysis of the studies carried out on the subject has concluded by arguing that there is no scientific evidence of its effectiveness. In short, much better to leave it alone, especially if you are addressing centers that are not equipped with all safety systems. In reality, there are small researches carried out in Turkey and Egypt that claim that gastric botox allows you to lose up to 15% of your weight. A bit like the new type 2 diabetes pills used as slimming pills. L’alarm was raised by the experts of the Centers for the Prevention and Treatment of Diseases of the European Union.

Gastric Botox causes paralysis of the stomach muscles

Botox injection causes the paralysis of the muscles surrounding the stomach. This slows down emptying, giving a feeling of fullness for about six months. The Stockholm Epidemiological Center has confirmed that it has received about ten reports of botulism from Germany. A couple from Switzerland and Austria, to which we must add the approximately fifty cases from Turkey. The main symptoms were severe weakness and fatigue, difficulty swallowing and breathing, up to hospitalization in intensive care for the administration of an anti-botulinum toxin, i.e. antibodies capable of neutralizing the poison. Basically the antidote.

Gastric Botox and Serious Consequences: What is Botulism?

Botulism generally affects those who consume poorly stored food, mostly prepared and stored at home. It can happen that in the jars of homemade preserves closed without the due precautions it is possible to produce quantities of toxin. The main culprit is the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

The consequences depend on the amount of toxin ingested. It usually takes one to two days before symptoms appear. The manifestations are immediately worrying: blurred vision, dilated pupils, increasing difficulty in speaking and swallowing, dry mouth, constipation, up to breathing difficulties and paralysis of the limbs in the most serious forms. In 5-10% of cases it also leads to death.

