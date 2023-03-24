Home Health Stomach botulinum to lose weight: the alarm of the experts
Health

Stomach botulinum to lose weight: the alarm of the experts

by admin
Stomach botulinum to lose weight: the alarm of the experts

Technically they call it “gastric botox”. It is an injection of botulinum toxin into the stomach. We immediately recall that this practice is not authorized in Europe. An in-depth analysis of the studies carried out on the subject has concluded by arguing that there is no scientific evidence of its effectiveness. In short, much better to leave it alone, especially if you are addressing centers that are not equipped with all safety systems. In reality, there are small researches carried out in Turkey and Egypt that claim that gastric botox allows you to lose up to 15% of your weight. A bit like the new type 2 diabetes pills used as slimming pills. L’alarm was raised by the experts of the Centers for the Prevention and Treatment of Diseases of the European Union.

In this article

Gastric Botox causes paralysis of the stomach muscles

Botox injection causes the paralysis of the muscles surrounding the stomach. This slows down emptying, giving a feeling of fullness for about six months. The Stockholm Epidemiological Center has confirmed that it has received about ten reports of botulism from Germany. A couple from Switzerland and Austria, to which we must add the approximately fifty cases from Turkey. The main symptoms were severe weakness and fatigue, difficulty swallowing and breathing, up to hospitalization in intensive care for the administration of an anti-botulinum toxin, i.e. antibodies capable of neutralizing the poison. Basically the antidote.

Gastric Botox and Serious Consequences: What is Botulism?

Botulism generally affects those who consume poorly stored food, mostly prepared and stored at home. It can happen that in the jars of homemade preserves closed without the due precautions it is possible to produce quantities of toxin. The main culprit is the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

The consequences depend on the amount of toxin ingested. It usually takes one to two days before symptoms appear. The manifestations are immediately worrying: blurred vision, dilated pupils, increasing difficulty in speaking and swallowing, dry mouth, constipation, up to breathing difficulties and paralysis of the limbs in the most serious forms. In 5-10% of cases it also leads to death.

Read also…

See also  A psychologist and the first symptoms of depression

You may also like

OK-Health and Wellness April 2023

At least two price brakes apply to every...

“Can Cats Give You Prostate Cancer?”: Beware of...

Health, Minister Schillaci’s promise: more money for emergency...

Epidemics: In Germany there are seven special stations...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

they can experience a very serious pathology

Do you play badly at Padel? It could...

AUSL Modena – An increasingly proximity and networked...

The risk of spreading epidemics can be monitored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy