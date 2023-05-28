Stomach cancer: here are the symptoms that will save your life

Let’s find out how to understand in time that you are suffering from stomach cancer and what we can do to save our lives.

Have diagnosed any kind of cancer it is some of the worst news a person can receive in his or her life. Even if nowadays medicine has done huge things progress and, very often, he always manages to save the lives of patients, discovering that he has a tumor always plunges the individual concerned into panic and despair.

The most effective and successful weapon against any type of disease is prevention: make gods routine checks and submit to exams with regular deadlines it helps us to keep our health under control and, if necessary, to discover the presence of tumors in time. In fact, if detected in time, tumors can be cured, saving life to the patient.

Obviously, each type of ailment has its own symptoms that make us aware of their presence. Unfortunately, however, there are some types of tumors that do not have very specific symptoms, or remain dormant until it is too late and the health condition suddenly deteriorates.

For example, the stomach tumor it is one of the most difficult to prevent because its symptoms are roughly similar to those of other pathologies that are much less risky. In fact, it is highly recommended to undergo various tests if certain types of symptoms occur.

Symptoms not to be underestimated

Stomach cancer can very often be confused with other diseases because it has the same signs. For example, the gastritis o l’ulcer That causes difficulty digesting, heartburn, feeling of fullness e swelling. We must put ourselves on the alert if others are added to these symptoms.

If the symptoms mentioned above, which do not heal with the appropriate medicines, are added nausea e vomit with traces of blood, I did with as many traces of blood, difficulty in swallowing it’s a’noticeable weight loss, then the situation is very serious. Furthermore, sudden and unexplained weight loss is one of the warning signs of many types of cancer.

Who is most at risk and how to treat yourself

Stomach cancer occurs after i 65 years old and the Dr. Giuseppe Pappalardo explained on TopDoctors: “Genetic factors: genetic instability; blood group A; increased risk in family members; Environmental factors: diet with low intake of antioxidants (e.g. Vitamin C); spicy, salty and smoked foods; Risk conditions: pernicious anemia; Helicobacter Pylori infection; stomach that has already undergone a resection”.

To diagnose stomach cancer, you have to do the gastroscopy: a special camera introduced into the intestine which identifies the tumor site. This is an exam invasive and painful, but it’s a lot useful and effective. The treatment depends on the type of cancer: it can be removed part of the stomach o completely, and then subject the patient to chemotherapy or radiotherapy. But remember: the best cure is preventionso check your health regularly.