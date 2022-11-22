news-txt”>

Important steps forward in chemotherapy and immunotherapy for Italian patients suffering from gastric cancer (fifth most common neoplasm and third cause of cancer death) with the arrival of two molecules for advanced disease that could change perspectives and therapeutic strategies of surgeons and oncologists. The epidemiology is changing: the etiology of the disease is changing, mortality is decreasing, the incidence is slightly but constantly growing, survival is lengthening. Early diagnosis is still strongly criticized, even if a tepid increase in diagnostic anticipations can be glimpsed.

Strong attention to hereditary-familial forms, still underdiagnosed, for whose identification it is necessary to implement access to genomic tests on the national territory. The top Italian gastric cancer experts gathered in Rome discussed the needs, new trends and opportunities for patients during the 7th National Conference on gastric cancer, promoted by the “Living without a stomach is possible” Association. “This year’s conference had an excellent response from the specialists who came from all over Italy – he comments Claudia Santangelo, president of ‘Living without a stomach is possible’ – our goal as an Association is to disseminate knowledge about gastric cancer in the population. We are aware that many critical issues still exist, such as the lack of early diagnosis, the widespread diffusion of defined diagnostic-therapeutic care pathways throughout the country within the reference centers that are still too limited in number and the offer of genetic tests”.

Good news, however, arrives on the therapy front with the approval in Italy in the last few weeks of two molecules for patients with stomach cancer at an advanced stage of the disease. Even if the perception is that in the last 2-3 years, the experts commented during the Conference, there has been a recovery in new cases which have gone from 12,000 to 14,500. This fact can be attributed in part to the emergence of a different aetiology of the disease linked to lifestyles and which seems to have an autoimmune origin linked to diet. This would explain the recovery of the incidence which had drastically reduced in the last thirty years.