If even a small amount of alcohol causes severe stomach pain, then your alarm bells should be ringing. FOCUS online explains which health problems could be the reason – and when you should better consult a doctor.

Alcohol is noticeable in most people at first with a warm, cozy feeling – and the next morning with a hangover if you’ve had a glass too deep.

However, if alcohol causes severe abdominal pain soon after consumption, it could also be due to a serious inflammation in the abdomen.

This is why alcohol causes abdominal pain

Many people become nauseous from drinking too much alcohol. This is because alcohol stimulates the production of stomach acid, which can damage the stomach lining. Heartburn and nausea after alcohol are therefore relatively normal.

However, they should not occur too often, because then there is a risk of inflammation.

1. Inflammation of the stomach lining (gastritis)

The stomach is surrounded by a mucous membrane that protects it. If this is severely irritated, it can become inflamed and cause severe pain in the upper abdomen.

Alcohol is one of the factors that can severely irritate the mucous membrane. Because it causes more stomach acid to be produced – and too much stomach acid attacks the stomach lining. The more often the gastric mucosa is attacked by too much alcohol, the higher the probability of gastritis.

But not only alcohol, but also nicotine, stress and certain painkillers (e.g. ibuprofen or diclofenac) can attack the gastric mucosa. Inflammation of the gastric mucosa, also known as gastritis, causes pain, a feeling of fullness, heartburn, flatulence, (bloody) vomiting and loss of appetite.

In most cases, the inflammation resolves once the irritants are removed. However, if the symptoms do not subside, you should definitely have the pain checked medically. Otherwise, you risk that the gastritis will become chronic. Stomach ulcers can then occur, which are very painful and have to be surgically removed.

2. Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis)

The pancreas is located between the stomach and the posterior abdominal wall. Hardly anyone pays much attention to it, even though it is the second largest gland after the liver.

The pancreas is particularly sensitive to high alcohol and nicotine consumption. If you drink too much alcohol, it can become inflamed, causing what is known as pancreatitis.

Sudden severe pain in the upper abdomen is a possible sign of pancreatitis. The pain can extend to the back. Nausea, vomiting, fever, circulatory problems and tachycardia can also occur.

If you suspect an inflammation of the pancreas, you should definitely have it checked out by a doctor. Like gastritis, the inflammation can resolve on its own, but it can also lead to excessive fluid loss and bacterial infections that may require clinical management.

If you only drink a glass too much every now and then, you usually have less to worry about your stomach lining or pancreas.

It becomes critical if you regularly consume a lot of alcohol and nicotine. Then there is a risk of developing gastritis or pancreatitis.

As a rule of thumb, if alcohol consumption suddenly causes unusually severe abdominal pain, you should definitely have this checked out by a doctor.