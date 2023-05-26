Home » Stomach pain from period: what to take and how to deal with it
Health

Here’s how to deal with stomach ache during the menstrual cycle: effective solutions and useful tips for the well-being of your body.

Stomach pain during the menstrual cycle it is a common ailment that many women face on a regular basis. Often accompanied by abdominal cramps, bloating and a feeling of heaviness, it can make the days of your period extremely uncomfortable and negatively affect your quality of life. However, there are several solutions to relieve symptoms and deal with stomach ache effectively.

However, it is important to remember that every woman is different and what works for one may not work for another. If your period pain symptoms are particularly severe or significantly interfere with your quality of life, it is advisable to consult a doctor. A professional will be able to assess the specific situation and provide personalized guidance to address the problem.

Methods to relieve period symptoms

One of the most common options for dealing with period stomach pain is the use of analgesic or antispasmodic drugs. These medications are available without a prescription and can provide quick relief from abdominal cramps. It is important to follow the product instructions carefully and consult a doctor or pharmacist before taking them, to make sure they are suitable for you. Another approach that can help relieve a tummy ache is the application of heat to the abdominal area. A hot water bottle or warm compress can help relax your abdominal muscles and reduce pain. You can apply heat for 15-20 minutes whenever you feel discomfort.

Remedies against menstrual stomach pain: what to do in these cases – (tantasalute.it)

The adoption of a balanced diet during the menstrual cycle it can also play an important role in managing stomach pain. Avoiding foods that are too fatty, spicy, or high in salt can help reduce abdominal bloating and cramping. Certain foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and potassium-rich foods, such as bananas and spinach, may be particularly helpful in countering pain symptoms. Regular exercise can also help relieve period belly pain. Physical activity stimulates the production of endorphins, the “happiness hormones”, which can reduce pain and improve general well-being. Even a simple walk or light stretching can make a difference.

Furthermore, many women find relief in relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or abdominal massage. These methods can help reduce stress and muscle tension, relieving cramps and stomach aches. In conclusion, stomach pain during the menstrual cycle can be an annoying ailment, but there are many options to deal with it effectively.

