Obesity has long been a widespread disease in Germany. However, contrary to popular belief, overweight people often cannot reduce their weight through diet and exercise alone. A stomach reduction can help. 37-year-old Christina Z. opted for a procedure without an abdominal incision.

Christina Z.* has not felt comfortable with her weight for as long as she can remember. Tried diet after diet. “I was so crazy that I weighed myself in the morning and in the evening. But at some point I said to myself that I couldn’t let a number manipulate me so much.” Today she no longer knows what she weighs, reports the 37-year-old. Losing weight was still important to her.

However, not in order to be slim or to conform to an ideal of beauty. She wants to live healthy. No more fear of sitting in a plastic chair whose legs buckle. And she no longer wanted to ask about the extension for the seat belt on the plane.