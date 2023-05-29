Stomach stem cells becoming pancreatic: the new biomedical strategy under investigation for diabetes

An estimated 1.6 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, which results from an autoimmune attack that destroys beta cells in the pancreas. At least several million other Americans lack sufficient beta cells due to severe type 2 diabetes. Current treatments for these cases include hand-held and wearable pump insulin injections, which have multiple drawbacks including pain, potentially inefficient glucose control, and wearing bulky equipment. Biomedical researchers aim to replace beta cell function more naturally, with human cell transplants that function like beta cells: sensing blood sugar levels automatically and secreting insulin as needed. Ideally, such transplants should use patients’ own cells, to avoid the problem of transplant rejection. Human stomach stem cells can be converted into beta cells in response to rising blood sugar levels, according to a preclinical study conducted by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine.

In the study, the researchers demonstrated that they could take stem cells obtained from human stomach tissue and directly reprogram them (with astonishingly high efficiency) into cells that closely resemble the insulin-secreting pancreatic cells known as beta cells. Transplants of small groups of these cells reversed signs of the disease in a mouse model of diabetes. Dr. Zhou has been working on this goal for more than 15 years. In early experiments as a postdoctoral researcher, he discovered that normal pancreatic cells could be transformed into insulin-producing beta-like cells by forcing the activation of three transcription factors that control gene expression, resulting in subsequent activation of the necessary genes for the development of normal beta cells. In a 2016 study in mice, he and his team showed that certain stem cells in the stomach, called gastric stem cells, are also highly sensitive to this three-factor activation method.

The principle of this reasoning is even embryonic, the researchers believe. The stomach produces its own hormone-secreting cells, and stomach cells and pancreatic cells are adjacent in the embryonic stage of development, so in this sense it is not entirely surprising that gastric stem cells can be so easily transformed into insulin-producing cells. beta-like. Attempts to reproduce these results using human gastric stem cells, which can be removed from patients relatively easily in an outpatient procedure called endoscopy, have been slowed by various technical obstacles. However, in the new study, led by first author Dr. Xiaofeng Huang, an instructor of molecular biology in medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, the researchers finally achieved success. After transforming human gastric stem cells into beta-like cells, the team grew the cells into small clusters called organoids.

He found that these organ-like pieces of tissue rapidly became sensitive to glucose, responding with insulin secretions. When transplanted into diabetic mice, the beta-like organoids functioned much as real pancreatic beta cells would, secreting insulin in response to increases in blood sugar and thus keeping blood glucose levels constant. The grafts also continued to work for as long as the researchers monitored them — 6 months — suggesting good durability, but they still need to optimize their method in various ways before it can be considered for clinical use. The improvements needed include methods to scale up the production of beta cells for transplants in humans and modifying beta-like cells to make them less vulnerable to the kind of immune attack that initially wipes out the beta cells in patients with type 1 diabetes. .

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

