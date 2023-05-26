Stomach stem cells modified for diabetes therapy. « Medicine in the Library

Stomach stem cells modified for diabetes therapy.
Posted by giorgiobertin on May 26, 2023
Human stomach stem cells can be converted into insulin-secreting cells in response to rising blood sugar levels, offering a promising approach to treating diabetes, according to a preclinical study led by researchers from the Weill Cornell Medicine.
Nell studioPublished on “Nature Cell Biology“, researchers have shown that they can take stem cells obtained from human stomach tissue and directly reprogram them, with astonishingly high efficiency, into cells that closely resemble the insulin-secreting pancreatic cells known as beta cells. Transplants of small groups of these cells reversed signs of the disease in a mouse model of diabetes.
“This is a proof-of-concept study that provides us with a solid foundation for developing a patient cell-based treatment for type 1 diabetes and severe type 2 diabetessaid senior study author Dr. Joe Zhou, professor of regenerative medicine and a member of the Hartman Institute for Therapeutic Organ Regeneration at Weill Cornell Medicine.
The researchers hope to develop a technique that allows for the relatively easy harvesting of gastric stem cells from patients, followed by transplantation, weeks later, of insulin-secreting organoids that regulate blood sugar levels without the need for additional drugs.
Read abstract of the article:
Stomach-derived human insulin-secreting organoids restore glucose homeostasis.
Huang, X., Gu, W., Zhang, J. et al.
Nat Cell Biol 25, 778–786 (2023).
Source: Weill Cornell Medicine
