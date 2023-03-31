The It’s always noon program brings with it a slice of real life that also belongs to all the characters in the program, such as when one of them underwent delicate stomach surgery.

Antonella Clerici she was able to build a new program that allowed the public to share the daily life with them from a food point of view and beyond, a formula that proved to be the winning one for the presenter.

A program, therefore, which has become a daily appointment and which has made the public become attached to all the members of the cast, so much so that it has followed them online through the official social pages, including the It’s always noon.

In fact, in the crosshairs of media attention in these hours we find a particular down payment that sees one of the characters linked to the cooking show as the undisputed protagonist, forced to make a delicate intervention. That’s who it is.

Fear a It’s always noon

It’s always noontherefore, meant that not only Antonella Clericibut also all the other characters belonging to the program would become friends next door, also following the stories they make of their lives and work commitments in everyday life.

Confirmation of what has been said, not surprisingly, also comes from the way in which the public has received the story of Simone Buzziback in front of the cameras of It’s always noon after a journey linked to a delicate illness, always full of energy, thus archiving the past.

Similarly, not too long ago, another character from It’s always noon was forced to step away from the show due to some unexpected health issues, related to an operation.

“I had an operation…”

During the past edition of It’s always noon, the public was particularly apprehensive following the absence from the show of Cristina Lundari, the beloved Zia Cri.

Indeed, Cristina Lundari was forced to leave the program due to illness and also following a delicate operation, as the cook herself revealed to the public and also to Antonella Clerici in connection with It’s always noon. The cook, who definitively dismissed this delicate health issue, made the following admission to the microphones of It’s always noon and immediately intervened: “I’ve had quite a serious stomach operation but I’ve just had a checkup and the doctors have told me everything is fine“.

