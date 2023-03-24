Status: 03/22/2023 1:29 p.m Mud huts, dugout canoes, burial mounds: In the Dithmarschen Stone Age Park near Albersdorf, visitors can immerse themselves in the everyday life of our ancestors. The Stone Age house with a multimedia exhibition is new.

Up until around 6,000 years ago, people in northern Europe still lived as hunters and gatherers, around 5,000 years ago the first farmers and cattle breeders settled in the region. In the Stone Age Park, visitors can follow in the footsteps of these people and explore both a Stone Age hunters’ camp and a prehistoric farming settlement. Eight well-preserved megalithic tombs on the grounds of the park bear witness to the Neolithic inhabitants of Dithmarschen and their amazing craftsmanship.

Tumulus, spacious houses, dugout canoes

Bronze and iron were still unknown to the early settlers, their tools were made of stone and wood. They used them to create spacious huts with mud walls, dugout canoes, mysterious places of worship and, above all, huge tombs.

Accessible burial mound

The park shows what these burial mounds looked like from the inside with a walk-in burial mound right at the beginning of the tour of the site. Inside, visitors can get to know the structure of a Stone Age tomb. The reconstructed grave with a tree coffin in the middle and lateral extension graves for so-called secondary burials is typical for this type of grave. There is a children’s cave with its own excavation especially for the little visitors.

Explore stone age settlement

Visitors can also discover a lot on the tour: it leads to a reconstructed village from the Neolithic Age with several huts, a granary, a Stone Age herb garden, a wooden place of worship and fields with wild grain.

Large outdoor area with archaeological monuments

A beautiful view of the site is offered from a preserved original burial mound, which is overgrown with trees. Those who choose the large circular route across the entire 40-hectare site will pass other archaeological monuments and meadows on which old breeds of cattle and sheep graze. Signs provide information about everyday life in the Neolithic Age and the archaeological finds.

demonstrations and hands-on activities

From the end of March to the end of October, museum educators as Stone Age hunters or farmers bring visitors closer to life in the Stone Age. They demonstrate how people used to farm, make their tools or make fire. If you like, you are invited to slip into the role of the early settlers and get to know the Stone Age hunting weapons or tools better.

New Stone Age house with multimedia exhibition

Since March, the open-air museum has also had its own modern exhibition building with the Stone Age house. It shows numerous original finds, including clay pots, arrowheads and harpoons for fishing. The oldest exhibits are around 100,000 years old and from the time of the Neanderthals. Animations make it possible to experience how our ancestors used their dugout canoes around 5,000 years ago. As in the outdoor area, visitors can also experience the everyday life of Stone Age people up close at various hands-on stations in the museum and try out the tools they used.

The new museum, which is intended to resemble a worked flint in shape and color from the outside, was opened at the beginning of March 2023. It enables the Stone Age Park to be open all year round.

Stone Age Park Dithmarschen

Süderstr. 47

25767 Albersdorf

Tel. (04835) 97 10 97

Opening hours, admission prices and dates on the Website des Parks

Map: Here is the Stone Age Park

