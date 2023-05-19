Stop breastfeeding, the tricks to ‘detach’ the baby without trauma: what never to do

The end of breastfeeding is never easy, both for the mother and for the baby: here are some tricks to avoid severe trauma.

While initiating entrapment is of the utmost importance, ending it is, too. When you stop breastfeeding your baby, in fact, you are witnessing a fundamental moment in the baby’s growth, which – especially for the mother – should absolutely not be underestimated.

The detachment of the baby from the breast from the mother, as can be clearly understood, must never occur in a traumatic way because it could have long-term repercussions. So let’s find out together some tricks that make such a practice possible, avoiding trauma.

How to stop breastfeeding without problems and trauma for the baby

The end of lactation can be given either by logistical reasons how organizational. In fact, it may happen that the new mother, either due to health problems or because she is aware that she has arrived at the fateful natural moment, is ‘forced’ to stop breastfeeding her baby.

Some women experience psychological difficulties because they see this moment as an interruption of that deep connection. Others, in some cases, experience some health problems due to continuous milk production, which can even lead to discomfort and even pain. The first fundamental thing is to face the choice with awareness, talking about it with the doctor and especially when you feel ready without external forcing. There is no expiration date, not all mothers are the same and neither are children.

It’s important to avoid abrupt or deceitful departures: you need to stop enticing gradually and not overnight. In fact, around the age of 2, most children reduce the frequency of breastfeeding. And it is in this phase that it is necessary to avoid offering the breast when it is not requested. Breastfeeding is such and must certainly be a moment of sharing but it cannot become a long-term sedative. Otherwise there is the risk of establishing an unhealthy process that compromises the relationship between parent and child.

Babies often want to breastfeed out of boredom. It is therefore important for the mother to separate the whim from the need to understand how to loosen the grip. After three years, to stop breastfeeding it is important to make the child understand that there are some alternative and, therefore, help him in this direction. The little one must understand that it can be postponed. And it is important to help and support him. Reducing feedings is the first goal, having an agreed date with a doctor can help. It shouldn’t be an obligation but knowing that you are working to reach that goal, otherwise you will proceed without brakes and without particular elements that can provide an idea of ​​the term.

This is a complex path that it is experienced from two sides: the difficulties of the mother and those of the child. They are different but the solution must necessarily meet the common consensus and that is why doing it progressively helps to avoid a traumatic detachment with implications that can be too rigid for the mother and also for the child.