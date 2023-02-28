Home Health Stop diesel and petrol cars from 2035, Ministry of the Environment: “Italy will vote against at the meeting of ambassadors”
Stop diesel and petrol cars from 2035, Ministry of the Environment: “Italy will vote against at the meeting of ambassadors”

by admin

Last November the Meloni government, although notoriously opposed to the legislation, had instead given the green light to the measure through its diplomatic representatives during the Coreper meeting. Then, in February, all of the Italian centre-right voted against the European Parliament

Tomorrow in Brussels, at the meeting of the ambassadors of EU countriesItaly will express a position contradicts to the proposal of European regulation which provides for the ban on the production and sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines from 2035. This was announced by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security led by Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. A spin not recently: last November the government Melonsalthough notoriously opposed to the legislation, had instead given the green light to the measure through its diplomatic representatives during the Coreper I meeting. The November agreement came after the historic agreement found in the October trilogue, a few days after the inauguration Of Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi. Then, in February, all of the Italian centre-right voted against the European Parliament.

Pichetto now writes that Italy, while sharing the objectives of decarbonizationargues that environmental targets should be pursued through “one economically sustainable and socially just transition”, planned and guided with great attention, to avoid negative repercussions for the country in terms of employment and production. Italy believes – this is the position that will be expressed – “that the electric choice should not represent, in the transition phase, the only way to arrive at zero emissions. The success of electric cars will depend a lot on how affordable they become at competitive prices”.

“A rational choice of neutrality technology in the face of shared environmental objectives”, continues the press release, “must allow the Member States to make use of all the solutions to decarbonise the transport sector, taking into account the different national realities, and with a more gradual planning of the times”. The objective therefore is to obtain exemptions on so-called synthetic fuels. “The use of renewable fuels, compatible with heat engines”, says Minister Pichetto, “will contribute to a reduction in emissions without requiring impracticable sacrifices cheap to citizens”.

