No more prescriptions for medicines by email and by text. In January, the rule, introduced with the Covid pandemic, which made it possible to send emails, will expire pharmaceutical prescriptions even remotely: from 1 January, unless there is an operation, you will have to go back to your family doctor. And it is precisely the doctors who report the problem to the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci: «We ask for the extensionbeyond the deadline of 31 December 2022, of the use of the dematerialized prescription at least for a year and a provision that makes his structural use, so as to free doctors from improper bureaucratic burdens”. Talking is Pina Onotri, general secretary of the Italian Doctors Union (Smi), who reports that there is already a lack of family doctors throughout Italy, and loading them with additional work can be risky. The return to the paper recipe – she adds – «would represent a jump backcausing long waits in doctors offices». Freeing doctors from bureaucratic burdens «allows the enhancement of the profession, counteracting the exodus from the category, and giving the possibility to use more time spent caring for and assisting patients».

The context of the ordinance

Failure to extend the sending of prescriptions electronically or via message would be a wasted opportunity, according to the doctors themselves, because the law has reduced the bureaucracy and crowds at the studios. The electronic recipe in Italy has never really started in our country. It has been implemented in recent years, but until 2020 it was still accompanied by a paper memo to be collected in the doctor’s office. Then came the ordinance two years ago which gave the green light to the possibility of using alternative tools to the paper memo and provided that, at the time of generating the e-prescription by the doctor, the patient can request the release of the electronic prescription number.

«The elderly and the frail will be in difficulty»

“The digital healthcarein general, and in its small way, even the dematerialized recipe is enormous benefit», comments the general secretary of Active citizenship Anna Lisa Mandorino, who joins the chorus of those who ask for the extension of the ordinance. Above all, the beneficiaries are «internal areas, where the distance from the doctor’s office, or the poor conditions che sometimes exist to achieve it, would force for example the Older people to ask a family member for help. But the system is also very useful for those who need a prescription that does not require a meeting with the doctor. Now, if Schillaci does not intervene from January “it will no longer be possible – explains the Italian Federation of General Practitioners – to transmit the memorandum attached to the e-mail message, communicate the number of electronic recipe with sms or other telephony application. such as Whatsapp, and not even communicate by phone i data of the recipe”.

