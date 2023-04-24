Pasta is without too many surprises, one of the most iconic foods in a general sense and also among those most united to the culture of our country, to the point of being symbolically one of the emblems of Italy, an inevitable element of Mediterranean cuisine. Among the reasons for the success of the puree, the practical ones can be sought (it is trivially cheap and even a sufficiently nutritious plate of pasta does not require particular ingredients), the flexibility, and probably the most important factor of all, it is unquestionably rich in extremely important nutrients. Even if it is not recommended in some particular diets, what happens if we decide to stop eating pasta?

Stop eating pasta: absurd, that’s what happens

This is not so unusual: diets with low or zero carbohydrate intake are in fact spread unjustifiably (most of these make “sense” specifically for specific dietary needs) and pasta being one of the main sources of carbohydrates , stopping eating pasta can lead to several problems.

The lack of carbohydrates can in fact have one of the almost immediate effects of weight loss, but if a series of essential food components are missing: this is because the body draws on carbohydrates and fats in conditions of need, if these are insufficient, it “burns ” and consume liquids. This therefore causes a greater need to take liquids but can also increase the sense of exhaustion in a few days as the body finds it more difficult to draw energy from fats compared to carbohydrates.

Inevitably, this dynamic leads the body to “require” more water and therefore to dehydrate more easily than usual

This also causes a form of imbalance which makes it even more difficult to relax and begin to sleep.

In general, eliminating pasta from your diet, especially if it happens suddenly, is strongly discouraged without the directives of a doctor or nutritionist.