Stop food waste – here’s how | > – Guide

Those who plan their purchases carefully and store groceries correctly at home not only avoid unnecessary waste, but can also save a lot of money. Helpful tips.

Eleven million tons of food end up in the garbage in Germany every year, more than half of it in private households. On average, every German citizen throws away around 78 kilos of food every year. A large part of this is avoidable waste, i.e. not bones or shells. That has one Survey of the Federal Statistical Office result.

Write a shopping list and vote on a menu

So that good food doesn’t end up in the trash sooner or later, you should think as carefully as possible before you go shopping about what you want to cook or eat and when and in what quantities. The best way to do this is to write down a shopping list.

If you are not sure when exactly you will consume the food, you should rather choose frozen or portionable products. This gives you more flexibility, for example if fewer guests come than expected or if a meal is canceled. Food in large packs is usually cheaper, but if you don’t use the larger quantities, you end up paying more.

Store food properly for long shelf life

If stored properly, most foods will keep for several days. Refrigerators have different cold zones. It is coldest above the lower glass plate: meat, sausage and fish are best stored there. The middle is suitable for cheese and dairy products, the upper part for prepared food, the doors for drinks, butter and eggs. The vegetable compartment is ideal for most types of fruit and vegetables.

Cold cuts, meat, cheese, fish and vegetables keep particularly well in glass or plastic containers with lids and do not absorb any foreign odours. Food that doesn’t belong in the fridge, such as tomatoes, potatoes or bananas, is best kept in a cool, dark place.

Bread in one piece lasts longer than sliced ​​bread. It is best stored in a clay pot or wrapped in a clean cotton or linen cloth and placed cut side on a wooden board. It stays fresh like this for about a week.

Freeze vegetables, meat and eggs properly

Anything left over from that delicious dinner or holiday roast? Or you just bought too many vegetables? No problem, just freeze and enjoy later. It is best to cut the vegetables into small pieces beforehand and blanch them briefly in boiling salted water. By the way, most foods are suitable for freezing, even eggs.

At minus 18 degrees, an egg can last up to ten months. Crack the egg and put it in a bowl without the shell, mix briefly. To prevent the yolk from gelling, stir in a little sugar or salt. Egg whites can also be frozen without adding salt or sugar. It will keep frozen for up to a year.

The following applies to meat: the less fat, the longer it can be frozen. Fatty goose meat can be frozen for up to six months, lean beef for up to a year.

Use leftover food sensibly in new dishes

Cooked leftovers can also be used to prepare a delicious warm meal in no time at all. Potatoes, for example, make a hearty farmer’s breakfast with eggs and ham, while fried noodles taste good with vegetables, some cheese and ham. If you have soy sauce in the kitchen, you can also make a delicious Asian noodle pan out of it. Vegetable leftovers are suitable for a soup that gets the right kick with fresh herbs or pesto, roast leftovers taste great as cold cuts with mustard or horseradish or in a salad. French toasts or a delicious bread pudding can be prepared from stale bread.

Expiry date expired? Usually no problem

Food does not always have to be thrown away when the best-before date has passed. This is only an individual recommendation from the manufacturer. If they are stored correctly, many products can still be eaten without any problems, for example milk and dry products or canned food. A short test provides information on whether the food is still edible: if it smells perfect and no mold has formed, you can eat it without hesitation.

The so-called use-by date, which can be found on freshly packaged meat or fish, for example, is a completely different matter. Consumers should stick to this, because they can become ill if they eat spoiled goods.

Websites and apps help save food

Both the federal government (Too good for the bin) as well as the Consumer Center have compiled websites with further tips and information that consumers can use to avoid food waste. Recorded on a map Mundraub.org also fruit and nut trees, berries or herbs that go unused. Before harvesting, however, consumers should inquire whether the fruit really does not belong to anyone. Apps like Too Good To Gothrough which supermarkets, restaurateurs and producers can offer surplus edibles.

Recorded on a map Mundraub.org also fruit and nut trees, berries or herbs that go unused. Before harvesting, however, consumers should inquire whether the fruit really does not belong to anyone. Apps like Too Good To Go through which supermarkets, restaurateurs and producers can offer surplus edibles.