Stop infections and diaper rashes: there’s the smart one with a humidity sensor

Diapers are often the cause of infections and skin redness, thanks to the intelligent one, however, the problem can be solved forever.

Diapers, even from the best brands, they are still a piece of plastic that adheres to the skin of the newbornfailing to make it breathe and causing inflammation, irritation and itching.

Who has very delicate skin, is continually exposed to the problem, causing a real vicious circle. In the event of inflammation, in fact, parents are forced to make continuous changes and to a continuous use of soothing creams, even having to bear an important expense.

Perhaps not everyone knows, but an intelligent diaper has just been discovered that drastically reduces the risk of inflammation and irritation.

Here comes the smart diaper: goodbye inflammation

In addition to developing germs inside it, the diaper can be a big risk for the baby’s skin precisely because, being wet for the vast majority of the time, it causes enormous discomfort. For this reason a new revolutionary product was born. It’s about a system that can determine when it’s time to change the diaper, determining the degree of humidity and requesting its replacement.

How to prevent infections and inflammation in children (tantasalute.it)

There is a small identification tag a RFID which is under the absorbent polymer with a gel. When the diaper absorbs moisture, a positive signal is generated which is sent to the device within one meter. And smart diaper in all respects with a sensor that stands out, compared to other types of this type already created, because it costs less and is accessible to all

This will cost as much as a classic diaper. Those designed up to now cost a lot and it was not always possible to buy them. Of course, they also detected something else, but still the price of $ 250 for the bluetooth sensor was for a few. The Pampers one costs 75 dollars and lasts for a year and is capable of detecting even the rhythms of the child’s sleep. This however is disposable so very much comfortable, practical and practically like another diaper.

Not only will newborns benefit from the novelty because they will always be clean and dry, but it will also be essential for grandparents who take care of manage the little ones. The same for parents, when maybe they’re out and about and aren’t always attentive at all times. The child will avoid being wet and will be able to benefit from excellent cleaning so as to preserve his health and cleanliness of the anogenital area, preventing germs and bacteria from proliferating.

