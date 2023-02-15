“A crazy and disconcerting decision” for the Italian government. But it has long been “expected” by the automotive industry. Europe’s farewell to new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2035 – sealed by the final vote of the plenary of the European Parliament after a very long legislative process – has now become incontrovertible, unleashing the wrath of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. Who attacked Brussels from his Instagram account, accusing it of a decision moved by “ideology, ignorance or bad faith?”, which goes “against Italian and European industries and workers, to the benefit of Chinese interests”. Yet, in the meantime, it was the European Commission itself that went even further, with a new proposal for transport and energy that is now taking its first steps: from 2030, even buses will have to be zero-emissions and for trucks there will be a 90% cut in CO2 by 2040.

The automotive revolution – already dismissed by the European Parliament itself at the end of last October and by European governments in a seventeen-hour Guinness Book of Record negotiation in the Luxembourg arena in June 2022 – marks a decisive step in the EU’s vision for bring the Continent on the path to zero emissions in 2050. And the points outlined remain unchanged: the stop of petrol and diesel for new cars and vans will be in 2035, with an intermediate target of 2030, the deadline by which manufacturers will have to reduce by 55 % the emissions of new cars placed on the market and 50% those of new commercial vehicles. The only foothold for a possible revision therefore remains the Brussels monitoring roadmap, which by 2025 will present a methodology for evaluating and communicating data on CO2 emissions throughout the life cycle of cars and vans sold on the continental market and in 2026 it will also evaluate the possibility of maintaining hybrid engines or engines that use eco-fuels (e-fuels).

In any case, objectives of complete “Euromadness” for the government structure, which from the benches in Strasbourg expressed its solid opposition with all the MEPs of the Brothers of Italy, Forza Italia and Lega voting against. Even if, the head of delegation of the Democratic Party, Brando Benifei pointed out on the opposite side, “the representatives of the Italian government at Coreper (at the table of EU ambassadors, ed.) had given the green light to the text of the agreement”. However, the opposition of the government majority was not enough to change the course of events: the MEPs – although divided internally and with the axis between Socialists and Popular once again crumbling – voted yes with 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions. Confirming a measure that smiles at Italy only for the one-year exemption granted to luxury car manufacturers in the Motor Valley such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati.

Having collected the ominous verdict, the government must now run for cover with an “exit strategy” already designed by the Minister for the Environment Gilberto Pichetto. In his words, there are two guidelines to follow: “a more gradual stop to the marketing of vehicles” and “push to the maximum in the production of biofuels, which represent a clean supply chain that would allow the current set-up of the production system to be maintained of the automotive”. Also a way to save those jobs that ended up at the center of a table between the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, with Stellantis. And which remain at the top of the priorities also for the whole sector which, in the auspices of the National Association of the Automotive Industry (Anfia), remains clinging to the foothold of possible EU intermediate revisions, starting from 2026. In the meantime, however, Brussels has already relaunched , playing the big load on heavy vehicles: even city buses will have to be zero-emissions from 2030 and for trucks, CO2 emissions will have to drop progressively by 45% in 2030, by 65% ​​by 2030 and by 90% by 2030. 2040. A revolution just beginning.