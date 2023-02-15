Petrol and diesel cars and vans will stop in the 2035 in Europa. With the last vote in Strasbourg comes the definitive ban on the sale of vehicles to heat engine. To bring the Old Continent towards the goal of zero emissions in 2050. Finally approved with 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions. And under review in three years: in 2026 the EU executive could reconsider the stop. Which, however, will also have an impact on the new urban buses. Those that will circulate from 2030 must be emission-free. Trucks, long-distance coaches and trailers, on the other hand, will have to cut their CO2 emissions by 90% by 2040. But what effects will the ban on petrol and diesel cars have on the market from 2035? What should consumers take into account when buying a new car? And what will happen to the old petrol and diesel cars?

Green cars and heat engines

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that the proposal introduces an exemption for small builders. And it also guarantees a waiver of the 10% for heavy vehicles traveling in difficult weather conditions. They will still be able to use heat engines. The basic text plans to reduce by 100% the emissions of new cars and vans they emit CO2 In the 2035. Light vehicles with combustion engines, fueled by petrol and diesel, can no longer be registered. The other stages: by 2030 builders will have to reduce by 55% the emissions of new cars placed on the market and the 50% those of new commercial vehicles. While Bruxelles will submit by 2035 a methodology for evaluating and reporting emissions data CO2 throughout the life cycle of cars and vans sold on the continental market. Every two years the European Commission will publish a report on zero-emission mobility.

Hybrid engines and bonuses for buying new cars

In the 2026 the possibility of maintaining hybrid engines or engines that use eco-fuels will also be evaluated (e-fuels). Niche producers (less than 10,000 cars a yearor less than 22,000 vans a year) will instead be able to continue to sell their vehicles with traditional heat engines until the end of 2035. They will thus have an extra year to adapt. So Italy protects the houses of luxury cars Motor Valley come Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis. For those who produce less than a thousand vehicles a year, there is a total exemption from the new EU provisions. The so-called bonus Zlev to grant lower emissions reduction targets to automakers producing zero-emission and hybrid cars will be adapted. There will be several stages to climb from 2025 al 2029until its elimination in 2030.

But what happens to the old petrol or diesel car?

Old petrol or diesel cars will still be able to use it. And until December 31, 2024, you can also buy a new one. But petrol or diesel cars are bound to suffer a significant price devaluation in view of the 2035. And therefore the market, both for sale and for exchange, for both used and new, will have to undergo a narrowing. Which will make it difficult for those who want to sell it short of the car. Currently in Italy the registrations of electric cars represent the 2,6% of the total market. Buying an electric car currently involves a minimum investment of 20 thousand euros. As for the cost of refills, prices range from 40 ai 70 cents per kWh. Full of one 500 electric with battery from 42 Kwh costs up to 33 euro. The cost per kilometer driven amounts to 10 cents. That is the same as diesel.

How to buy an electric car and how much charging costs

Currently there are incentives for the purchase of green cars. Both endothermic and electric. Even if the funds for the former have run out. Contributions are from 2 thousand euros without scrapping for cars with emissions between 21 e 60 g/km CO2. With the scrapping they rise to 4 thousand euros. For the vehicle range from a 20 g/km CO2 the incentive is 5 thousand euros with scrapping and 3 thousand euros without. But electricity rates for charging are set to rise. Also because Italy currently collects 25 billion euros per year from petrol excise duties. And with the switch to electric these revenues would disappear. Electric cars today also enjoy exemption from road tax for five years from the date of first registration. Even that money, which is in the budgets of the Regions, will have to return in some way.

Are biofuels and hydrogen an alternative?

Il Corriere della Sera Today he explains how different power supplies work. The electric car it is powered by rechargeable batteries. There mild hybrid provides that the traditional one is supported by a small electric motor. The car plug-in hybrid allows you to recharge the vehicle at the charging stations. In cars full hybrid the accumulator is recharged during deceleration and braking. The best-selling electric car models are currently Fiat 500E (in Italia), Smart Fortwo, Renault Twingo, Tesla model Y, Volkswagen Id.3. There are also incentives for 21-60 grams (plug-in hybrids): 150 million for vehicles with emissions included in the range 61-135 grams. And 5 million for non-electric mopeds; 35 million for electric ones and 15 million for commercial electric ones. The industry also works on thehydrogen. And on biofuels: are considered for use on heavy vehicles.

