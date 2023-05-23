Stop shooting family doctors at zero

by Ornella Mancin

Dear director,

“They come, they come, sometimes they stop” this wonderful incipit of the song Le Nuvole by Fabrizio De Andrè, could be the leitmotif of this cyclical repetition of more or less veiled attacks on family medicine.

A few days ago a letter in the Corriere della Sera (Giangiacomo Schiavi), a few months ago an editorial in the magazine Gente signed by Umberto Brindani correlated by the photo of the legendary dr. Tersili ; every now and then this desire to denigrate the family doctor appears, described as unobtainable, laundering, in default and full of money. After all, we don’t like politics either, if a few years ago even Minister Giorgetti dismissed us by saying that no one goes to the family doctor anymore.

However, we regret that the repeated attempt to demolish the figure and role of the family doctor comes from those who work in health care and would have the tools to understand the complexity of our work.

Dr. Polillo returns after a week with his “study and analysis”, which as such leaves us very perplexed, where he states that family medicine is “a profession that is no longer indispensable for welfare purposes”, which paradoxically continues to exist because GPs “are the exclusive owners of a series of bureaucratic and administrative acts” and who “in order not to die, {GPs} must no longer limit themselves to almost exclusively performing bureaucratic functions” but “must rediscover a role in the social division of healthcare work , absent today” that is, they must “redefine their skills”;

Among other things, and by way of example, he says that even if “no one expects the GP to deal with urgencies and emergencies” this “does not exempt the GP from being able to recognize them from a diagnostic point of view and from proceeding to stabilize the patient before arrival of 118”.

This statement alone is enough to leave us flabbergasted! One wonders what knowledge Dr. Polillo of the real work of the family doctor described by him as a “pass card” who no longer knows how to recognize pulmonary edema, an ischemic attack or anaphylactic shock to the point I imagine of letting the patient die before his eyes, unable even to take the phone and call 118, let alone do something useful.

But not satisfied with this, he continues by providing a series of suggestions which he believes are necessary to give meaning to our work and which have been in our clinical practice for at least 20 years:

– Be “responsible for the care of their patients, guaranteeing that they are taken in charge”;

– act as “coordination of health interventions and treatment of pathologies especially chronic ones in order to avoid exacerbations and hospitalizations”;

– become “a reliable and competent contact person for all the professionals involved in the treatment process”;”

“activating disease registries … by developing proactive interventions”

– Become “a protagonist in the home care, now possible with the tools of telemedicine”

– “have a role in contrasting pathological lifestyles.”

I don’t know what knowledge your colleague has of our work but what is written seems offensive to a category of professionals who take charge of their patients’ health every day and accompany them on the treatment path. The doubt arises that Dr. Polillo does not know in the least the role and meaning of being a family doctor starting from that fiduciary relationship that allows the patient to choose a doctor to whom to entrust their health in a path that spans their entire life and which allows the doctor to know the living environment of the patient and to reach each one with a capillarity that is extraneous to any other service.

In many areas of Italy there is a shortage of family doctors and those who remain obtorto collo are taking care of a number of patients in excess of the ceiling, trying to guarantee everyone an adequate standard of assistance. Our work is taking us 10-12 hours a day and is taking away space from our private life and our loved ones.

It is a pity that even among our colleagues there are those who prefer a narrative according to which we work 15 hours a week and earn a lot of money. It is not clear why if this is the case, fewer and fewer young doctors are taking this path.

We are aware that territorial healthcare needs to be reformed, but without any serious reflection on the change taking place in society, on the welfare needs of citizens and on what kind of doctor we want, I believe that real reform is not possible. Moreover, it is easier to stop by building community houses destined to remain empty containers and indicate family doctors as the scapegoat for the malfunctioning of healthcare, thus creating the favorable conditions for de facto replacing the convention with insurance companies, cooperatives, mutuals .

There is a need for a clear gaze, not obscured by “clouds”, capable of becoming aware of the effort and dedication of those who work hard every day for everyone’s health: there are no A-series doctors and B-series doctors , there are no professions more important than others and everyone should contribute with reflection and reasoning to the improvement and maintenance of our NHS, pushing politics to make the most suitable choices so that the great heritage we have is not destroyed.

Ornella Mancin

23 maggio 2023

