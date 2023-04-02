Quitting smoking is certainly not an easy process. Experts inform us that some types of food come in handy.

It is not a mistaken belief to believe, as is inherent in mass culture, that when one begins to stop smoking, can sudden increase in appetite and feeling hungry, and maybe even put on a few pounds.

The reason is very simple, and could be understood correctly by those who, gourmets, but also enthusiasts of “cooking”, even if only as a hobby, are used to approaching food often tasting what he is preparing. Nicotine, and with it, everything nefarious that the cigarette contains, blocks our taste receptors. A modern professional cook, who works a lot on the sensory understanding of matter and on the logic of the construction of a dish, could find himself greatly penalized if, on the other hand, he is also an avid smoker.

At the same time, doctors inform us that there are foods, in our hopefully definitive journey away from the habit of smoking, which can contribute to help “our battle”, supporting, with healing powers, our detoxification process. Because let’s be clear, after years of nicotine and tar, the path we have taken is exactly that of “cleaning up our body” and reactivating certain taste receptors, with the primary objective, obviously, of lengthening our life span. quitting smoking forever.

Quit smoking: in the path of “rebirth” healthy food helps you to recover your body

Furthermore, when you smoke, you certainly do not do your body any good: your body loses many essential vitamins and minerals. The more you smoke, the more nicotine you consume and therefore the more nutrients your body loses. To replenish your body of the nutrients you’ve lost from smoking, you need to make sure you follow through a healthy and balanced diet. Eating habits they can be one of the first things to change when a person quits smoking. Food takes the place of smoking: sure, you don’t have to overdo it, but it might not be a bad thing, as long as you don’t overdo it.

Making healthy food choices will help you keep weight down, reduce stress, and minimize nicotine cravings. The simple act of munching on crunchy foods can reduce tension by releasing a clenched jaw.

Here are some great food options to help moderate the impact ofnicotine withdrawal and reduce stress.