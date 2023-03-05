Many don’t want to admit it, but the fact is: almost every second adult snores regularly as they get older. For people who wake up at the slightest noise, the permanent noise level is a real test of patience.

Although more men snore at a young age, and this is even proven by scientific studies, women follow suit as they get older. Because the more slack our muscle and connective tissue becomes, the higher the probability that our throat will make loud noises at night. More precisely, the uvula is the culprit that produces the annoying snoring noise with every breath. But even if it’s not our fault that we resemble a sawing machine in our sleep, our neighbors feel disturbed in their night’s rest. This is why anti-snoring pillows are in vogue – but there are many more ways you can stop snoring. A few of these are presented below.

These aids are designed to stop snoring



1. Nasal dilator

There’s a reason why we snore more often when our nose is blocked – caused by an allergy or a cold. Here’s a simple one nasal dilator already help to contain the noise: This is a small silicone clip that is bent like a horseshoe. At the two ends are magnetic balls that are pushed into the nostrils. They are designed to widen the nasal passages, making it easier to breathe in and out.

2. Nasenpflaster

Alternatively, you can also use a Nasenpflaster try to stop snoring. It is simply glued to the bridge of the nose and is also intended to widen the nostrils to improve breathing during sleep. Although the spreading effect is significantly less than with a nasal entrance dilator, it is very easy to use. In addition, the adhesive on the patches may cause skin irritation. In that case you should stop the treatment.

3. Anti snoring vest

Already in 2016 the founder Marcus Ruoff presented his Anti snoring vest “Nachtwaechter” the jurors of the well-known startup show “Die Höhle der Löwen”. The deal fell through again after the broadcast, but the product is still enjoying increasing popularity: the vest is designed to prevent you from turning onto your back while sleeping – because in this position the noise level increases extremely for everyone. With the “Night Watchman” you stay on your side.

4. Mandibular splint

The mandibular splint provides another therapeutic measure to eliminate snoring noises that have an anatomical cause. It is said to improve breathing during sleep by positioning the jaw slightly forward at night so that the tongue does not slip so far back into the throat. There are over-the-counter ones Anti-Snoring Devicesbut it is even better if you have the protrusion splint, also known as MAD, custom-made by an oral surgeon.

5. Neck support pillow

A neck support pillow has roughly the same function as the sleeping vest: it is supposed to put the sleeper in a side position and prevent him from rolling onto his back and snoring loudly. This is made possible by its ergonomic shape and curvature, which provide ideal support for the head and neck. This in turn means that the person concerned adopts a more relaxed posture during sleep, which should also reduce snoring.

6. Anti snoring ring

A little Ring with great effect: Thanks to its special shape, it activates Chinese acupressure points that are supposed to ensure a restful sleep. The ring made of stainless steel is adjustable in size and can be individually adjusted to each finger. It is placed on one of the little fingers 30 minutes before going to bed and is then supposed to stop snoring. According to customer reviews, the noise cannot be completely suppressed, but reduced.

7. Snoring Strap

This belt Electrostimulation, on the other hand, is used to prevent position-related snoring – especially on the back. It is placed around the chest and back, fixed and switched on. The two electrodes on your back should then automatically detect when you turn onto your back. To prevent you from starting to snore, the electrodes emit an electrical impulse, which ideally you will respond to by automatically lying on your side and continuing to sleep.

8. Snore stopper

Depending on which side you prefer to sleep on, the snore stopper attached to the corresponding ear. It reacts to acoustic snoring noises as well as vibrations that are transmitted via the skull bones. As soon as he perceives one of the two signals mentioned, he sends an impulse to your ear. This can be a tone or a tone plus a vibration. It is triggered repeatedly until there is an improvement – by opening the airways and reducing snoring.

Stop snoring: you can do it yourself



According to the Technicians’ Health Insurance Various factors can promote snoring, such as an elongated uvula, enlarged tonsils or polyps in the nose. “The consumption of alcohol and sleeping pills also causes the muscles to relax too much,” the health insurance company points out. Therefore, not only anatomical predispositions influence the noise level at night, but also our own (consumer) behavior. In other words, it is partly in your own hands to stop snoring. All you have to do is follow these tips:

overweight is one of the main reasons why people snore. You should therefore make sure you get enough exercise and eat a balanced diet. Even a few pounds less can have a positive effect on your snoring behavior.

Are you with a too full stomach went to sleep? Then you probably had a very restless night. It was certainly no less bad for your better half, since a full stomach encourages snoring. Therefore, it is better not to eat too much in the evening.

Did you know that by consuming Nicotine the mucous membranes are irritated so that they swell and make breathing difficult? Since smokers often snore, you should stop or reduce consumption.

As the TK has already mentioned, lets Alcohol relax the throat muscle so that snoring is programmed. For this reason, you should stop drinking alcohol a few hours before bed rest.

The same applies sleeping pills, which have a relaxing effect on the soft palate and thus promote snoring. If possible and not medically necessary, avoid sedatives.

Last but not least, that too sleeping climate influence on the noise level. Keep your bedroom cool and ventilate regularly. It is also advisable to always go to bed at the same time. Then your body will get used to the sleep rhythm more easily.

