Stop sweating / How much sweating is actually normal and when is it time to …

Summer is here, temperatures are high and to keep our bodies from overheating, we sweat – so far so normal. The fact that we produce sweat is a vital function and, by the way, also a small miracle of nature, because apart from us humans only very few creatures have sweat glands at all. Gorillas and horses for example. Other animals have to find other ways to cool off: That’s why dogs pant and elephants flap their huge ears at each other – both of which would be rather difficult for us humans.

Normal vs. excessive sweating

Although our sweat has an enormously important function, excessive sweating in everyday life can be very annoying. Especially now, in the hot season, many people find it annoying when they use extra strong deodorants, pay attention to the color of their clothes and maybe even have to shower and change clothes several times a day. The question quickly arises: How much sweating is actually normal? And when is it time to take a closer look?

There is no general answer to this. Even when resting, every person sweats out around half a liter of fluid every day. If there is exertion, heat or excitement, depending on age, size and constitution, it can quickly become several liters of sweat per day. But if a person sweats significantly more than is necessary to cool their body and this creates a noticeable strain in their everyday life, this can be an indication of excessive activity of the sweat glands and should always be clarified with a doctor. Those affected can find comprehensive information, for example, on the portal nervtdichdeinschwitzen.de.

Typical signs of axillary hyperhidrosis

Doctors usually determine whether hyperhidrosis is present by talking to those affected. They pay attention to the following indicators: The increased sweat production under the armpits must have occurred symmetrically on both sides of the body at least once a week for more than six months – but usually not at night. Symptoms usually begin before the age of 25 and there are often family members with hyperhidrosis.

The focus of the diagnosis is on the quality of life of those affected. If this is impaired in any way – whether professionally or privately, physically or mentally – then it is time for the doctor and those affected to look at the treatment options together.

Help with excessive sweating

Anyone who suffers from pathologically excessive sweating has often found that over-the-counter deodorants and household remedies have no effect. At this point it is necessary to see a doctor. Thanks to telemedicine, this can often even be done digitally these days – without waiting and appointments on site. If hyperhidrosis is diagnosed, there are various ways to treat it: from strong deodorants with aluminum salts and tablets to Botox injections and surgical removal of sweat glands. New since 2022 is a cream that is applied locally under the armpits and ensures that the nerve stimulus that activates the sweat glands is inhibited. Note: The cream requires a prescription and is reimbursed by health insurance companies.

