Solution to the ethical and environmental problems posed by farms, or a danger to the health of those who consume it? The debate around synthetic meat has been heating up more and more in the last few hours. The government yesterday decided that in our country it should no longer be allowed to produce and sell foods produced in the laboratory from animal cells. The executive justifies the choice by defending the traditions of healthy Italian eating and arguing that this meat can present risks to the health of those who consume it and that there would be no environmental advantages in preferring it to farmed ones. To understand how much truth there is behind these justifications, Open spoke to Luigi De Nardo, founder of the master’s degree course in Food Engineering at the Milan Polytechnic.

“Synthetic meat? Better cultured meat»

Why is there so much fear around meat in vitro? According to a survey by Coldiretti, which applauds the government for the choice, 84% of Italians have some kind of diffidence towards this product. «We want to hide from the fact that it is not possible to fully understand that the complexity of some discoveries can open up innovative possibilities», comments De Nardo, who also has his say regarding the name chosen in the communications of the executive, defined as «deliberately erroneous” by the International Organization for the Protection of Animals (Oipa). «I would call it cultivated meat as we researchers have been doing for years» explains De Nardo, who adds: «The technique used to produce it was initially born for the regeneration of human tissue. It is the same that is used to reconstruct the skin of those who suffer severe burns». I wonder if the government will ban that too.

“The government’s decision risks blocking the research”

A provocation, of course, but the risk that the executive’s move will slow down the research, according to De Nardo, exists. Preventing the sale and production does not explicitly prohibit research, but “makes it a less attractive area for large funding funds, which see future earnings opportunities drastically reduced”, comments the expert. Which increases the dose: «We are facing a technological innovation that can have – positively – an economic and environmental impact, as well as solving an availability problem». That of the government «is a choice that takes us outside the technological circuits. Many companies are moving towards this area due to the great opportunities. Instead, as a country we are slow to innovate in a sector that has seen us as leaders» adds harshly De Nardo.

Synthetic products are already in our diet

Italy is a chemophobic country, where natural stands for healthy and synthetic of dangerous. But De Nardo assures: «To be marketed, cultivated meat must pass the strict controls of the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) in Parma, following a process that lasts 18 months. It will be EFSA, on the basis of scientific publications on the subject, which will determine whether there are risks to health“. In any case, it would certainly not be the first synthetic product authorized for human consumption. To contain one is what is perhaps the most popular Italian culinary product at the moment: the spritz. Since 2006, the classic red color of Campari is no longer obtained from scale insectsbut from a synthetic dye. The same goes for Aperol. Another emblematic product of the success of the Italian food industry, which has certainly not stopped in recent years.

Read on about Open

Read also: