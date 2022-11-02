Stop starting today, November 1st, atanti-Covid vaccination obligation for doctors and health professions. The obligation to use masks in hospitals and RSAs has been extended. According to what is learned, the new ordinance of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci provides for this. In fact, the previous ordinance which established the mandatory nature of protective devices in health facilities expires today.

“The vaccination obligation expired last June and survived until December for health workers. We have decided to bring the end of the obligation forward to November 1st and this allows us to recover 4 thousand people now stationary in an under-staffed system “, said the Prime Minister. Giorgia Meloni in the press conference after the Council of Ministers. “We confirm the use of masks – added Meloni – I have read news of all kinds that did not correspond to the truth”.

The choice

The expiry of the Covid vaccination obligation has been brought forward to November 1st. “This is because the epidemiological picture has changed, in particular from the data it can be seen that the impact on hospitals is limited and there is a decrease in infections and stabilization of hospital employment. Added to this is the shortage of medical staff: therefore, having these unvaccinated doctors back to work serves to counteract the shortage and guarantee the right to health “, said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, at the press conference following the Council of Ministers. .

The ordinance

“I thank the doctors who – he still declares – have done their utmost against Covid and this morning I signed the ordinance extending the use of masks in health facilities not only against Covid but also for the approaching season of the flu. We never thought of not going in this direction, which is also shared with the prime minister ”, concluded Schillaci.

