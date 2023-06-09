Stop the axis with Salvini in the EU. The wrath of the League against Tajani- breaking latest news

The League? Â«A possible alliance can only be made between conservatives, liberals and popular people. It is not possible to make an alliance with the ID group (Identity and Democracy, which in Europe also includes the German far right, AfD, and Le Pen’s party in France, ndr)Â».

Antonio Tajani at the EPP event in Rome uncovers the cards in an official way and opens a raw nerve in the relations between the popular and the League. The coordinator of Forza Italia and deputy premier says that in view of the European elections, an alliance with Salvini’s party is possible only if the latter change sides in the Strasbourg Parliament, adhering to another political family: â€œThe League is very different from the Afd and will decide what to do, whether to stay in that political family or make other choices. I respect that party’s will and it will be up to them to decide. We are allies in Italy, and European issues concern European families».

The foreign minister’s words immediately provoked a piqued reaction from the League, which does not seem willing to listen to the suggestion, even at the risk of be irrelevant next year: Â«The Populars, those who have been governing poorly in the EU for decades hand in hand with the socialists and the left? No thank you. We must take note, perhaps, that the EPP prefers to continue the journey with Macron and the left and the Ursula majority. The League is working to count more in Europe and change this EU that doesn’t work, starting precisely from those rules that affect Italy that socialists and popular parties have promoted and voted for in recent years. We want to remedy all the wrong choices that penalize Italian businesses, workers and families, not join those who have reduced Europe to this way», comment the Northern League MEPs, while Salvini meets the leader of the Portuguese movement He arrivesfar-right. See also 122 orphan drugs available in Italy out of 130 authorized in Europe - breaking latest news

The future location of the League dominates at times the seminar held in Rome, in Montecitorio, and which also sees Manfred Weber, president of the EPP, present: «Salvini in the EPP? Our goal is to work on content, people aren’t interested in strategic issues. People want solutions to their own problems like inflation and illegal immigration, and that’s what we work on.’

Net of a controversy that is also the result of calculations and projections that will become more and more current over the months, calculations that consider a strengthening of the Conservatives led by Giorgia Meloni and an alliance of the latter with the EPP as possible, the reflection that takes place in Rome is entirely centered on the values ​​of which the European Populars say they are the bearers.

Â«With Christian values ​​at the centre: the ruling class for today’s and tomorrow’s Europe» is the title of the day, in which Tajani also receives words of praise from Weber: «Thank you Antonio, for your service in the People’s Party, in the government, at the helm of Forza Italia. FI is the solid pillar that we have in Italy. It is unthinkable to think of Europe without Christian Democrats”.

Weber himself remarks that the EPP now Â«has had a success in Ireland e Swedenwe are doing well in Italy and Greece and we will see what will happen in Spain. Our approach of being values-focused works.’