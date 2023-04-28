Stop the boilers from 2029, the industry: “Stangata for citizens”, Legambiente: “The ban arrives earlier” – la Repubblica

8
- Stop the boilers from 2029, the industry: “Stangata for citizens”, Legambiente: “The ban arrives earlier” the Republic
- Stop gas and oil boilers: for millions of families, there is a risk of a blow to domestic heating The print
- Energy, EU stop to gas boilers from 2029 Wall Street Italia
- Ecodesign Regulation vs Green House Directive: goodbye to gas boilers? BibLus-net
- Gas boilers, the EU imposes the stop starting from 2029. Another blow is expected for families Century of Italy
- See full coverage on Google News