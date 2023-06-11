stop the deceptive commercial of the multivitamin

The TV spot of the supplement Supradyn Refill by Bayer (sold at a price of €35 for 60 capsules to be taken once a day) is misleading and can no longer be passed on. This is the decision adopted at the end of April 2023 by the Jury of advertising self-regulation which deems incorrect the claims that emphasize the “uniqueness” of the effects of the multivitamin, composed of the combination of “13 essential vitamins”, “9 mineral salts” and a «3 times higher dosage of vitamins B».

Protagonist of the spot is a young woman who participates in a charity collection of used clothes, initially appearing tired and weary. A voiceover states: “Supradyn Recharge is the only formula that combines all 13 vitamins your body needs and a three times higher dosage of B vitamins to recharge your energy.” While the woman is taking Supradyn, a sign appears highlighting the characteristics of the product, which has «13 vitamins», «9 minerals» and a «3 times higher dosage of B vitamins*». In the final part of the film we see the young woman who, after having taken the Bayer integrator, regains energy and dynamism, while the words appear on the screen «Unlock your physical energyto” and “Unlock your mental energy», and the voice-over continues: «When you believe in giving more, you don’t need a simple multivitamin, but the only one that takes you further». The commercial ends with the depiction of the product packaging and the claim «Supradyn Recharge: the energy to go further».

The commercial attracts attention of the viewer interested in a supplement capable of ensuring a prompt recharge of energy precisely by virtue of these components. In order to endorse the superiority of the multivitanin, Bayer had to demonstrate to the Jury that the elements present in the Supradyn Recharge capsules attribute a qualitative superiority to the product compared to other products on the market. According to the Jury, the scientific study performed by Bayer does not appear to be able to demonstrate this superiority. “The results – reads the sentence – do not appear sufficient or significant to the point of being able to be considered as proof of the alleged uniqueness of the Supradin formula“. Therefore also the slogan referring to the integrator «the only one that takes you further» is disputed. In essence, the jury specifies “The demonstration of the uniqueness of either the formulation or the effects of Supradyn Recharge compared to other similar products on the market cannot be considered achieved. For this reason, advertising is misleading and is in conflict with article 2 of the Code of self-discipline“.

© All rights reserved. Photos taken from Bayer’s YouTube spot

