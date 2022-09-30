September 30, 2022 arrived, the last day on which the obligation to wear masks on public transport is in force. The Government has not decided otherwise, no extension was issued and this means only and exclusively one thing: from tomorrow – Saturday 1st October – everything changes.

The rule ceases to exist according to which all travelers on board public transport (buses, trains, ships, metro planes) until today are obliged to wear the FFp2 mask. Finally, even this rule has not been extended, we are progressively moving away as much as possible from the memory of Covid that has upset our lives, gradually we are distancing ourselves from any limitations which had now been in force for two and a half years, indeed more.

Expiration of the provision in force

A great sigh of relief for all those who are used to taking public transport to work every day and also for those who often travel on ships, planes and other vehicles. Finally today the provision that obliges the use of FFp2 masks expires, a rule that could have been extended in any case, in the event that the government led by Mario Draghi had decided to extend its duration. The Executive is currently resigning, we know, but he could still have deliberated on urgent matters.

All those who from tomorrow 1 October will travel on ferries and ships, but also on trains that are used for inter-regional passenger rail transport services – we therefore mean the Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​trains, on the buses used for the transport of people and vehicles for rental with driver, and again on all means of school transport for primary, lower secondary and upper secondary school students they will no longer have to wear the FFp2 mask. It is clear that the obligation lapses but in any case the people who want to continue to protect themselves will be able to do so, absolutely.

Obligation to wear masks: where it continues to apply

Via the masks then to travel on any type of public transport, but the obligation in health facilities continues to be valid. Those who go on a visit or for any other reason to hospitals, clinics and similar institutes will still have to wear the mask – the surgical one is fine – at least until next October 31, exactly one month. Then the government will decide what to do.

The obligation is still valid both for workers who work in health, social-health and nursing homes, and for visitors. All time until 31 October 2022, for any other category of workers, it is mandatory to respect the protocol according to which “the employer ensures the availability of FFp2 in order to allow all workers to use it”.

Those who could no longer bear the use of the mask on the train and on the bus can finally rejoice, those who want to continue using it will obviously be able to do so. We therefore await news by the end of October as to what will be decided for health facilities. It is an important new step to try to leave the terrible moment behind of the Coronavirus pandemic.