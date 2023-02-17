Green light from the Council of Ministers to the decree law with further simplifications and a new governance for the Pnrr. The legislative decree on the transfer of building bonus credits has also been approved.

On building bonuses, including superbonus, a complete page has been turned. For new interventions it will no longer be possible to resort to the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice. Furthermore, the experience recently launched by some public bodies of purchasing problem loans is dying out: they will no longer be able to do so. It is the maxi-tight with which the government intervenes on the tormented superbonus dossier, The objective is twofold, explains the minister of the economy Giancarlo Giorgetti: “Solve the problem of credits”, which have now reached 110 billioni, and “secure public finances”. A move that however is poorly digested by the sector, with businesses sounding the alarm: thus, Ance goes on the attack, the government is sinking families and businesses. The government’s move, which came as a surprise with an addition to the agenda of the CDM, is the decree on the transfer of tax credits relating to tax interventions. Only two articles, but with measures of impact.

“The Prime Minister followed the CDM remotely because she is still prevented from the flu that has hit her since the beginning of the week and asks to excuse his absence due to his illness, which we hope will pass as soon as possible”. The undersecretary to the presidency Alfredo Mantovano said it, regarding the absence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, opening the government press conference after the Council of Ministers.

First of all, the total stop at a discount on the invoice and credit transfer: from now on for new building projects (not those already underway) only the tax deduction remains. There is also a ban for public administrations to purchase credits deriving from building bonuses. A stop that actually stops a phenomenon that had recently taken hold, but which had had a certain following. But precisely these purchases, as highlighted by Eurostat, “would have a direct impact on the public debt”, explains Giorgetti. The decree also addresses the issue of joint liability of the assignees. Which is excluded for those in possession of all the documentation relating to the works. This is to “eliminate the uncertainties” that have held back many intermediaries from absorbing these credits, explains the minister, underlining how the whole intervention was necessary “to block the effects of a wicked used policy” which ended up costing 2,000 euro to each Italian. Now the urgency is “to reactivate the possibility for intermediaries to purchase these credits” that have remained stranded, Giorgetti underlines, explaining that the target is not the superbonus, but the transfer of tax credits: a mountain of “110 billion” that needs to be managed. Hence the appeal to the banks for systemic action to cover this “hole”. And precisely to the banking sector, even before the CDM, Giorgetti would have proposed some actions including less responsibility for the banks with greater “legal circularity” that allows the transfer of credits to be restarted, a more incisive role of public companies in the purchase of the same and contacts to resolve any subsequent problems in the standards. A reassuring message is also addressed to construction companies: “we will do everything possible”, says the minister. And in fact, a meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the trade associations is already scheduled for Monday.

But the entire construction sector welcomes the government’s decision with great concern. “If, as it seems in these hours, the Government will block the transfer of new credits forever without having first identified a solution to unblock the current ones, it will mean that it has been decided to bury families and businesses”, warns the president of the builders Federica Brancaccio a cdm in progress. Just the Ance had given a first alarm bell on the news arriving in the morning, commenting on the rumors on the law to ban the purchases of public bodies: if this is the case – was the warning – it will be a “meltdown”. Confedilizia says it is “perplexed” by the elimination of the credit transfer and is waiting confidently: “but throwing the baby out with the bathwater – she warns – would not be the wisest choice”. Criticisms also from politics, starting with the M5s which has spent so much on the superbonus. “It is a lethal blow from the government to construction,” says Giuseppe Conte. And from Pd Stefano Bonaccini increases: they send families out of business. Finally, among the majority, even the most critical party, Forza Italia, has lowered its tone in the face of the need to secure the accounts. “We intervened – explained Deputy Prime Minister Tajani – because there had been a rise in credits”due to the fact that in previous governments – the reference is to Conte – there was a “lack of planning”.

From what we learn, in these minutes the Government is approving a decree law in the Council of Ministers which cancels the discount on the invoice and the transfer of tax credits linked to the Superbonus and other building bonuses. It's not so much the sinking of a measure devised by the M5S that worries us, but the lethal blow to the construction sector, which in the last two years has made a fundamental contribution to the record growth of GDP. Here we play on the skin of workers and families and the future of at least 25,000 construction companies, 130,000 jobs is jeopardized". So the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte in a post. "It would also be an intolerable mockery of the Italians, considering the electoral promises of the center-right on the protection of building bonuses and the participation of authoritative exponents of the centre-right in the many squares that have gathered to protect the building industry. Finally, we ask ourselves – concludes the former Prime Minister Conte – how a party like Forza Italia, which in Parliament and at a local level has promised and envisaged numerous initiatives to protect the Superbonus and the transfer of credits, could stay in the government for a minute longer.

The agenda was then integrated with the decree law on the transfer of credits for the Superbonus. “I am making a CDM appeal in progress to the ministers of Forza Italia: stop your government. Thus, thousands of companies are deliberately sentenced to death, also going against trade associations and workers”. So on social media the former minister and senator M5s Stefano Patuanelli.