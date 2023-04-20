Home » stop traffic between Florence and Bologna
stop traffic between Florence and Bologna

stop traffic between Florence and Bologna

Florence, 20 April 2023 – The railway traffic is discontinued today in Firenze e Bologna because of derailment of a wagon of a freight train in the station Florence Castle: makes it known in a press release by the Italian railway network (Rfi) specifying that theaccident caused damage but no injuries.

«Railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna both on the high-speed line and on the historic one due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station – reads the note -. Svio which caused damage to the infrastructure, but no consequences to people ».

Just a few days ago, in the same area, there had been a rear-end collision between two trains with two injured drivers.

The high-speed services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line are affected by the interruption.

In the north direction some high-speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna. “RFI technicians are at work but traffic will remain disturbed for the next few hours with the partial and total cancellation of HS and regional journeys”.

