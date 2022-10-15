Do you usually use the mesh sponge when taking a shower or bath? You’re wrong is a health hazard, here is the alternative solution!

Raise your hand if you do not have a shower net sponge in the bathroom, impossible, many love it. Unthinkable not to be able to use it when taking a shower or bath. Nobody knows that in the long run the use of sponges could only be a danger to our health.

The question arises spontaneously for lovers of the net sponge, why is it a danger to our health? Not only would there be an alternative solution? We’re just here to give you some insight into it so you don’t make a mistake.

No more mesh sponges when you shower, here’s how to fix it

Showering or bathing is a ritual that none of us know how to give up, but it is important to pay attention if we are used to using the net sponge. Unfortunately, if you do not want to incur health problems it would be advisable not to use them.

On the market there are many colors and shapes, we often opt for colors that match the bathroom, in fact we also put them well exposed to the view of anyone who enters the bathroom, it is certainly not the best choice to make. Now we explain why you shouldn’t use them for several reasons.

The mesh sponge is dangerous, it is a receptacle for germs and bacteria, unfortunately they remain trapped in its mesh. First of all, every member of the family should have one, but it must not be shared! They should be washed after each use, but this is not usually done either!

Bacteria and fungi settle between the sponge’s meshes and mold then develops, especially if they are not washed after each wash and are not allowed to dry well. Furthermore, if they are left in the bathroom, which is a particularly humid environment, an ideal habitat for the development of bacteria. In this regard, if you have mold at home, here’s how to fix it once and for all.

When we go to take a shower or a bath, we will do nothing but transfer the bacteria from the sponge to our skin. For these reasons it would be preferable to fold the choice on sponges made with material of plant origin and are biodegradable.

A valid alternative would be horsehair gloves that can also be purchased online without any problem. Even soaps are not enough, so bubble baths can make a greater contribution, opt for natural ones that protect our skin and the environment. This does not mean that horsehair gloves should never be sanitized, on the contrary we leave you a little advice to avoid making mistakes.

After each use, just wash them with a solution of hot water, Marseille soap and vinegar at least a couple of times a week, in order to disinfect them correctly. Let them dry well before storing them in the bathroom!

If you want you can also wash the horsehair gloves in the washing machine together with the towels in the washing machine at a temperature of 60 ° so they will sanitize properly.

So pay more attention from now on!