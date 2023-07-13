Stories of Sacrifice and Success: Medical Students Fulfill their Dreams

Title: Dreams Come True as Medicine Students Earn Their Spot in University

Subtitle: Students share their journey and excitement for future as doctors

At last, the long-awaited news has arrived for aspiring Medicine students. Numerous students eagerly awaited the results of their pre-registration and have finally confirmed their acceptance to study Medicine at various universities. For these students, their dreams of becoming doctors are finally coming true after years of hard work and sacrifice.

Among these students is Ainhoa Sosa, who still can’t fully comprehend the reality of her admission to the University of Seville’s Medicine program. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the two years she spent dedicated to studying. Despite the intense focus on academics, Sosa emphasized that she managed to maintain a balanced social life, attributing her success to constant effort and unwavering family support.

Another student, Elena Contreras, took a slightly different path to reach the School of Medicine. Initially falling short of the required grades to enroll in university, Contreras completed a Pathological Anatomy course and then pursued Nursing before finally securing her place in Medicine. The news of her acceptance brought tears of joy to her grandfather’s eyes, highlighting the emotional significance of achieving her lifelong dream.

While their journeys may have been more challenging than others, these students firmly believe that hard work always pays off. Their next goal is to specialize in Gynecology and Obstetrics, a field they find deeply fulfilling. Although there are still six years of study and the preparation for the MIR exam ahead, they remain optimistic, resolved to enjoy the process and rely on the support of their colleagues.

For Alba Luis Jimenez, her passion for medicine began at a young age. Having always envisioned herself as a pediatrician, her determination during her Baccalaureate years enabled her to excel academically. With an average grade of 10 in high school and an impressive 13.4 in the EBAU, Jimenez secured her place in the University of Malaga’s Medicine program. Overwhelmed with joy, she shared her excitement on social media, expressing her eagerness to embark on this new chapter.

For these students and many others, the journey towards becoming doctors has just begun. As they start their first year of Medicine in university, they are filled with hope and determination to mold their futures as healthcare professionals.

