The Gemmato case explodes. The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health (Fdi), guest of Restart on Rai2, questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines. “I register that for a large part of the pandemic” of Covid-19 “Italy was first in mortality and third in lethality, so I do not see these great results achieved” said the undersecretary. And to the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Aldo Cazzullo, who observed “without vaccines it would have been worse”, the exponent of Fratelli d’Italia, a graduate in pharmacy, replied: “This is what you say, we do not have the burden of reverse proof. But I don’t fall into the trap of taking a stand for or against vaccines ”.

Covid, Letta: Gemmato can not stay in office

The reaction of the Pd secretary, who asked for Gemmato’s resignation, was immediate: “An undersecretary of health who denies vaccines cannot remain in office” wrote Enrico Letta in a tweet.

Orfini: government must ask for Gemmato’s resignation

“And we also have an undersecretary of health who says we have no evidence that vaccines work. A normal government would have him resigned in 5 seconds for manifest ignorance »adds Matteo Orfini, deputy of the Democratic Party, on Twitter, in commenting on the statements of the undersecretary for health Marcello Gemmato on vaccines.

Calenda: Gemmato has to resign

Same request from the leader of the Third Pole Carlo Calenda on Twitter: «Gemmato must resign. An undersecretary of health who does not distance himself from the no vax is definitely in the wrong place ». «The statements of the undersecretary for health Marcello Gemmato are serious, given the role he holds. The vaccination campaign and the extraordinary participation of Italians are not issues on which those who play such an important role can say that ‘they do not take sides for or against vaccines‘. Also because vaccines are still needed for fourth doses for the elderly and the frail: the government’s revisionism on this issue is disrespectful, unacceptable and even dangerous ». Thus in a note Mariastella Gelmini, national deputy secretary and spokesperson for Action.

Gemmato: precious weapons vaccines, my words decontextualized



Following Gemmato’s turnaround: “Vaccines are precious weapons against Covid, my words decontextualized and easily exploited,” said the undersecretary following the controversy over his statements regarding the effectiveness of vaccines. “I am amazed by the exploitation that the opposition has been mounting in the last few hours regarding some of my statements made yesterday on Rai 2’s Re Start broadcast. I have always supported the validity of vaccines and the ability they have to protect especially the most fragile” , he specified in a note.