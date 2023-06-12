Home » Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed metro stations. In Sezze (Latina) a dam gives way
Of Rome editorial staff

Still rain and wind in Rome. The collapsed dam has caused the flooding of roads and land, the police have asked not to use vehicles

One more heavy downpour crashed on Capital Sunday afternoon 11 June. They report flooding e inconvenience in various parts of Rome. Problems on the metro too: «We are closing the stations Manzoni e Furius Camillus due to a technical problem – Atac wrote at 20.25 on his Twitter profile – Updates to follow». Electrical problems, possibly due to a voltage drop it is not excluded caused by bad weather.

More heavy downpours

The weather conditions, despite the approaching summer, are always unstable. Always more often rain e vento they reappear in Rome especially in afternoonwhen they go down Even the temperature: certainly not a spring situation. Already in recent days the regional civil protection had issued the orange alert. And, now, the bad weather is back, also expected next week especially starting from Wednesday. Controversy also broke out on social media immediately. Giuliana writes: «And here’s a nice storm in Rome and everything will flood, because the streets are all filthy and the manhole covers buried. Nothing changes!». Instead Miriam reported inconvenience from Tor De’ Schiavi: «Tracks flooded in via Bresadola».

He gives the dam to Sezze

Weather alert also a Sezzein the province of Latinadue to the intense storms that are pouring over the Lepini mountains, east of the capital. There say upstream of the village was unable to hold the volume of water, riversandola on agricultural land e road surface and forcing the authorities to close streets e bridges. In a statement from the commander of the local police, citizens are also invited not to use vehicles. Civil protection and fire brigade men rushed to the area to monitor the places of greatest hydrogeological risk and criticality.

June 11, 2023 ( edit June 11, 2023 | 8:36 pm)

